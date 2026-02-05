Subscribe To Premium
Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 5, 2026
Manufacturing, Materials
Europe

Delegates from Sunwafe and Tresca regarding the owner's engineering agreement for the 20GW wafer manufacturing plant
Tresca will complete the construction of Sunwafe’s 20GW ingot/wafer facility in Spain. Image: Tresca Ingeniería via LinkedIn.

Solar ingot and wafer manufacturer startup Sunwafe has selected Spanish engineering firm Tresca Ingenieria for the development of its manufacturing facility in Spain.

Tresca will assume the owner’s engineering, project management and all the basic and detailed engineering necessary for the construction of the 20GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in the northern region of Asturias.

The project is expected to begin operations before 2030 and, once operational, will have an annual nameplate capacity of 2.5 billion wafers, according to Tresca.

Sunwafe was among seven solar PV manufacturing companies that received funding from the Spanish government last year to build PV manufacturing capacity in the country. The company received the most funds from the RENOVAL programme, with €200 million (US$236 million) out of the nearly €300 million allocated to 34 renewable energy manufacturing projects.

The funds for the programme will be provided through Spain’s recovery and resilience plan (PRTR) under NextGenEU, which aims to incentivise the production of equipment and components for solar panels, batteries and electrolysers, among other technologies.

Other solar manufacturing projects awarded in that programme included the construction of solar cell and module assembly plants.

A second iteration of that programme was launched recently by the Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) with a €355 million subsidy. Applications for RENOVAL 2 are currently open until Wednesday, 25 February 2026. More details regarding the regulatory bases for the second programme can be accessed here (in Spanish).

engineering, europe, moduletecheurope, spain, sunwafe, tresca, wafer manufacturing

According to Sarah Montgomery (pictured, second from left), the complexity of solar and energy storage supply chains means that derisking requires focus beyond just shifting end module manufacturing. Image: Caleb Wissun-Bhide, Solar Media.

