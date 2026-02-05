Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The project is expected to begin operations before 2030 and, once operational, will have an annual nameplate capacity of 2.5 billion wafers, according to Tresca.

Sunwafe was among seven solar PV manufacturing companies that received funding from the Spanish government last year to build PV manufacturing capacity in the country. The company received the most funds from the RENOVAL programme, with €200 million (US$236 million) out of the nearly €300 million allocated to 34 renewable energy manufacturing projects.

The funds for the programme will be provided through Spain’s recovery and resilience plan (PRTR) under NextGenEU, which aims to incentivise the production of equipment and components for solar panels, batteries and electrolysers, among other technologies.

Other solar manufacturing projects awarded in that programme included the construction of solar cell and module assembly plants.

A second iteration of that programme was launched recently by the Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) with a €355 million subsidy. Applications for RENOVAL 2 are currently open until Wednesday, 25 February 2026. More details regarding the regulatory bases for the second programme can be accessed here (in Spanish).