Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

Solar ingot and wafer manufacturer startup Sunwafe has selected Spanish engineering firm Tresca Ingenieria for the development of its manufacturing facility in Spain.
Tresca will assume the owner’s engineering, project management and all the basic and detailed engineering necessary for the construction of the 20GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in the northern region of Asturias.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
The project is expected to begin operations before 2030 and, once operational, will have an annual nameplate capacity of 2.5 billion wafers, according to Tresca.
Sunwafe was among seven solar PV manufacturing companies that received funding from the Spanish government last year to build PV manufacturing capacity in the country. The company received the most funds from the RENOVAL programme, with €200 million (US$236 million) out of the nearly €300 million allocated to 34 renewable energy manufacturing projects.
The funds for the programme will be provided through Spain’s recovery and resilience plan (PRTR) under NextGenEU, which aims to incentivise the production of equipment and components for solar panels, batteries and electrolysers, among other technologies.
Other solar manufacturing projects awarded in that programme included the construction of solar cell and module assembly plants.
A second iteration of that programme was launched recently by the Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) with a €355 million subsidy. Applications for RENOVAL 2 are currently open until Wednesday, 25 February 2026. More details regarding the regulatory bases for the second programme can be accessed here (in Spanish).