News

Soltec hit by project development delays due to higher module prices

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Soltec hit by project development delays due to higher module prices

News

Tongwei tops polysilicon ranks as league table set for shake-up in 2022

News

IEA may still underestimate solar despite forecast revisions, but it is not alone in doing so

Editors' Blog, Features

Successful pilot green hydrogen projects key for sector’s future bankability

News

GAF Energy builds out first combined R&D and manufacturing base in US

News

Array Technologies withdraws 2021 guidance amidst ‘unprecedented’ rise in materials, logistics costs

News

SMA lifted by higher margins as sales slip in Q1 2021

News

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

News

Australia’s federal budget ‘missed opportunity’ to prioritise renewable energy

News

Solarpack hit by PV project development delays in Chile and India

News
Soltec’s Q1 revenues were down 53% year-on-year. Image: Soltec.

Spanish tracker manufacturer Soltec saw its revenue and earnings tumble in the first quarter of the year, citing delays in PV project development due to higher raw material costs that have led to increased module prices.

The company, which has been listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange since October, posted revenues of €28.4 million (US$34.7 million), 53% lower than the year-ago quarter, while earnings before interest and taxes plummeted to -€6.6 million.

Soltec said the slowed reactivation of solar project construction this year due to higher module prices, combined with the circumstances caused by COVID, impacted turnover and margins as they resulted in a delay in revenue flow registration.

High demand and more expensive raw materials have resulted in increased bidding prices for the centralised procurement of solar modules in China, with manufacturers warning the module price hikes will spread overseas.

Despite these impacts, both Solcec’s tracker manufacturing unit and solar project development arm, Powertis, closed the quarter with record operating capacity.

The tracker business’s pipeline increased 17% to 25,324MW, spread across more than 20 countries globally – a geographical diversification that “mitigates risks”, the company said. Among contracts signed in Q1, Soltec reached an agreement with Focus Energia to supply 852MW of solar trackers for the first development phase of a bifacial solar project in Brazil, adding to a deal with Elecnor for the supply of 359MW in the country.

Powertis ended the quarter with a pipeline of 6,012MW – which is expected to reach 10GW by the end of the year – with a focus on Brazil, Italy and Spain. It is also expanding into markets such as the US and Colombia.

Soltec’s results publication comes a day after US-based peer Array Technologies revealed it is facing “unprecedented” increases in material and logistics costs, leading it to withdraw its guidance for the year. For Q1, the tracker provider posted a 69% year-on-year decline in adjusted earnings to US$34.5 million, in part due to increased steel costs and logistics constraints.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
