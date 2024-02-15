Enerparc secures financing for 325MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Germany

The portfolio consists of 15 projects, the smallest of which has a capacity of 6MWp, while the largest has a capacity of 39MWp.

“With the successful completion of this transaction, we have finalised the financing for an extensive portfolio,” said Marco Langone, head of finance at Enerparc. “Most importantly, we have expanded our network of financing partners by adding a new partner from the debt fund sector.

“This enables us to react even more flexibly to the constantly changing market conditions and to find optimal financing solutions for our growing portfolio.”

The projects also received support from the German Renewable Energy Act, which came into effect in 2023, and looks to radically alter Germany’s energy mix, aiming for 80% of its energy demand to be met by solar and wind by 2030. The government will also expand the number of tenders offered for solar and wind projects until 2029, and state support has been crucial for renewable power development, particularly that combined with battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Last April, Enerparc commissioned its first solar-plus-storage project in Germany, which was supported by the state’s Innovation Tender programme, a government project to help commission 5.5GW of renewable and storage capacity until 2028. The company’s latest portfolio was also supported by this initiative, which has sought to make such projects more financially lucrative, or at least viable, for potential investors and developers.

“This transaction is another proof of Eiffel’s ability to provide innovative construction financing adapted to the new business models [including] power purchase agreements (PPAs) and BESS,” said Pierre-Antoine Machelon, managing director at the Eiffel Investment Group. “This transaction is the first German transaction of Eiffel Energy Transition III, the third vintage of our Eiffel Energy Transition program.”

The news is the latest encouraging development for the German renewables sector, following last year’s announcement that a tender for ground-mounted solar systems was oversubscribed by 47%, suggesting there is significant interest in expanding capacity generation in German solar.