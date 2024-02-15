Subscribe To Premium
Enerparc secures financing for 325MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Germany

By JP Casey
European manufacturing should focus on its key advantages, says NexWafe CEO

Europe’s solar sector: navigating geopolitical challenges and technological innovations

Adani Green Energy begins operation of 551MW solar project

NLC India Limited to begin construction of 300MW solar project in Rajasthan

Enerparc secures financing for 325MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Germany

The Netherlands rejects bill to phase out net metering scheme

NREL estimates 1TW of potential community solar in the US

“Strong company guarantees”: how falling LCOE has made solar viable in Central America

ib vogt closes €350 million for 418MW Spanish PV portfolio

Rooftop solar generation meets 1.5% of US electricity demand in 2022

Enerparc’s solar project in the German municipality of Büttel. Image: Enerparc

German engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Enerparc has secured bridge financing for a 325MW solar portfolio in Germany, which will include co-located battery storage projects.

The funding was provided by the Eiffel Investment Group, a French investment firm, and while the companies did not specify the amount of money provided, Enerparc noted that the funds would go towards projects that have either finished construction or will be commissioned “soon”.

The portfolio consists of 15 projects, the smallest of which has a capacity of 6MWp, while the largest has a capacity of 39MWp.

“With the successful completion of this transaction, we have finalised the financing for an extensive portfolio,” said Marco Langone, head of finance at Enerparc. “Most importantly, we have expanded our network of financing partners by adding a new partner from the debt fund sector.

“This enables us to react even more flexibly to the constantly changing market conditions and to find optimal financing solutions for our growing portfolio.”

The projects also received support from the German Renewable Energy Act, which came into effect in 2023, and looks to radically alter Germany’s energy mix, aiming for 80% of its energy demand to be met by solar and wind by 2030. The government will also expand the number of tenders offered for solar and wind projects until 2029, and state support has been crucial for renewable power development, particularly that combined with battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Last April, Enerparc commissioned its first solar-plus-storage project in Germany, which was supported by the state’s Innovation Tender programme, a government project to help commission 5.5GW of renewable and storage capacity until 2028. The company’s latest portfolio was also supported by this initiative, which has sought to make such projects more financially lucrative, or at least viable, for potential investors and developers.

“This transaction is another proof of Eiffel’s ability to provide innovative construction financing adapted to the new business models [including] power purchase agreements (PPAs) and BESS,” said Pierre-Antoine Machelon, managing director at the Eiffel Investment Group. “This transaction is the first German transaction of Eiffel Energy Transition III, the third vintage of our Eiffel Energy Transition program.”

The news is the latest encouraging development for the German renewables sector, following last year’s announcement that a tender for ground-mounted solar systems was oversubscribed by 47%, suggesting there is significant interest in expanding capacity generation in German solar.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
