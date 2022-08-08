Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Enfinity Global secures US$242 million for 70MW of solar PV in Japan

By Tom Kenning
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Central & East Asia

Latest

Enfinity Global secures US$242 million for 70MW of solar PV in Japan

News

Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

News

Yingli eyes residential, commercial PV sectors for its new YLM 3.0 Pro module

Product Reviews

Chile awards 777GWh of solar to two developers, 14.8% of total auctioned

News

India deploys 8.4GW of solar PV in H1, forecast to reach 20GW by end of the year

News

AES on track for 2022 renewables contract targets, driven by US market

News

PV Price Watch: Price of polysilicon rises again after brief reprieve, September production expected to peak following buildout  

News

X-Elio wins 15MW contract in Japan’s latest feed-in premium auction

News

US community solar to grow 7GW by 2027 as more states look to expand access

News

Revolve Renewable Power gets approval for 250MW solar-and-storage project from US’ BLM

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The power plants have been contracted for 18 years under Japan’s feed-in tariff (FIT) programme. Image: Enfinity

Renewables developer and sustainability services provider Enfinity Global has secured ¥29 billion (US$242 million) in long-term financing for three recently completed utility-scale solar plants in Japan totalling 70MW.

The power plants are contracted for 18 years under the feed-in tariff (FIT) programme. Global financial institution Nomura acted as initial lead arranger and sole bookrunner while Japanese commercial financier Aozora Bank acted as lead arranger.

Back in February, Enfinity purchased a 250MW solar portfolio in Japan for US$1 billion, which included three operational large-scale solar power plants with a cumulative capacity of 70MW and five projects under construction with 180MW cumulative capacity.

“We are committed to support Japan’s ambitious plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050,” said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. “We are grateful for the trust shown by our financing partners, Nomura and Aozora Bank.”

Under a business as usual scenario, Japan is forecast to have 111GW of installed solar by 2025 according to RTS Corporation, with this rising to 154GW by 2030. However, under an ‘accelerated scenario’, it could hit 115GW of installed PV by 2025 and go beyond 180GW by 2030.

Last October, Japan’s government approved a plan to raise the national target for renewable energy in the electricity generation mix to between 36% and 38% by 2030. 

PV Tech Premium has delved into the idiosyncrasies of developing larger-solar projects in Japan as the country seeks to decarbonise.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
enfinity global, japan, Japan FiT, japan solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

X-Elio wins 15MW contract in Japan’s latest feed-in premium auction

August 5, 2022
Spanish developer X-Elio has been awarded 15MW of solar PV capacity in Japan’s first feed-in premium (FiP) auction.

Masdar achieves financial close on 230MW Azerbaijan PV project

August 5, 2022
UAE-owned renewable energy company Masdar has achieved financial close on its first Azerbaijan solar project with a capacity of 230MW.

rPlus Energies brings online its first solar project in Utah

August 1, 2022
US renewables developer rPlus Energies has completed work on its first operating solar plant in Carbon County, Utah.

India to add 20GW of solar PV in FY2023

August 1, 2022
India installed more than 12GW of solar PV in the financial year 2022 (FY2022) but this is expected to soar to more than 20GW in FY2023 as the country looks to accelerate its solar deployment, according to JMK Research.

Cero Generation launches Greece’s ‘first’ private PPA with 100MW solar project

July 15, 2022
Macquarie-backed developer Cero Generation has claimed an industry first by launching Greece's maiden private PPA-backed utility-scale solar project.

Origis Energy buys 700MW of bifacial PERC modules from Boviet Solar in latest contract

July 12, 2022
US solar developer Origis Energy has signed a supply agreement for more than 700MW of bifacial PERC PV modules from manufacturer Boviet Solar Technology.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

X-Elio wins 15MW contract in Japan’s latest feed-in premium auction

News

Hanwha Solutions to up US solar investment if Inflation Reduction Act passes – reports

News

US community solar to grow 7GW by 2027 as more states look to expand access

News

PV Price Watch: Price of polysilicon rises again after brief reprieve, September production expected to peak following buildout  

News

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

News

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022