ESR Group targets 1GW of solar PV rooftop capacity by 2030

Asset manager ESR Group targets 100MW of installed rooftop solar capacity in China alone by the end of this year. Image: SunCommon.

Asset manager ESR Group has published its environmental, social and governance (ESG) 2030 roadmap where it aims to reach 1GW of installed solar power capacity from its rooftop assets.

As one of the largest Asia Pacific real asset managers, the company aims to increase its actual installed rooftop solar capacity of nearly 100MW at the end of 2022 tenfold, almost doubling the 52MW target set by 2025.

Japan has the most installed rooftop solar capacity with less than a third (27.9MW) of the already operational 85MW global capacity – the remaining 15MW is expected to be operational in the first half of 2023 – and followed by Singapore with 16.3MW.

In China, the asset manager aims to reach 100MW of installed rooftop solar power capacity by the end of the year.

Tang Boon Kang, head of governance & sustainability at ESR Group and Emma Larsson, ESG officer at ESR Group, said: “ESR has achieved great progress on the targets set out in our 2025 roadmap. As we lead the way forward in the transition to a more inclusive, low-carbon and climate resilient future, our ESG 2030 Roadmap will sharpen our focus in driving ESG efforts forward as an enlarged group. It includes new targets that are coherent with our 2025 roadmap and drive greater accountability as we continue to accelerate best-in-class practices across the group.”