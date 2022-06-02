Subscribe
By Jules Scully
EU putting energy transition ‘on turbocharge’ as national strategies boost renewables

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

Huawei’s Smart String ESS provides secure, efficient residential energy solutions with built-in energy optimiser

Rallies expected in California as CPUC meets to discuss NEM3.0

US plans to halve rents and fees for solar projects on public lands

Accelerating solar deployment through robotics

SWEPCO seeking authority to buy 200MW solar project in Louisiana

Ørsted CEO calls for faster renewables deployment as Gazprom halts gas supply to Danish firm

Soltec backing IPP switch, vertical integration to offset supply chain risks

IKEA owner Ingka acquires shovel-ready solar and wind assets in Poland

The EU’s REPowerEU strategy targets 69% of electricity from renewables by 2030. Image: CNR.

European Union (EU) member states are planning a surge in renewables to replace fossil-fired generation as COVID-19, soaring gas prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine put pressure on countries to move towards cleaner and cheaper sources of power. 

That is according to a new report from think tanks Ember and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), which found that EU countries have slashed their plans for fossil-fired electricity by a third in the last two years.

Recently announced policies will see 595TWh of fossil fuel generation in 2030, down from plans published just two years ago for 867TWh in 2030.

“The EU has put the energy transition on turbocharge, with governments getting serious about cutting out costly fossil fuels,” said Pawel Czyzak, senior energy and climate data analyst at Ember. “There’s a consensus that ramping up wind and solar power quicker can help the EU head off multiple crises.”

EU member states’ current strategies will put the bloc on course for 63% of electricity from renewables in 2030, up from 55% under previous plans published in 2019, according to Ember and CREA.

And that ambition is set to increase further as the European Commission’s REPowerEU plan, published earlier this month, targets 69% of electricity from renewables and 740GWdc of installed solar by 2030.

An EU Solar Strategy, released alongside REPowerEU, features four initiatives to boost PV deployment: a rooftop programme, which will make the installation of rooftop solar compulsory for all residential buildings by 2029; permitting reform; addressing the skills shortage; and more support for PV manufacturing.

REPowerEU also sets a target of 10 million tonnes of domestic renewable hydrogen production and 10 million tonnes of imports by 2030, to replace natural gas, coal and oil in hard-to-decarbonise industries and transport sectors. 

Ember and CREA said ambition on the energy transition has shifted quickly in response to the gas crisis and war in Ukraine, with 19 European governments having released plans in the last two years that will accelerate decarbonisation.

“Europe now recognises that fossil fuels equal volatility,” said CREA analyst Erika Uusivuori. “The current energy landscape is unprecedented, but a jump in ambition to cut fossil fuel dependence is now putting countries on a path to more security.”

covid-19, CREA, decarbonisation, ember, european union, gas prices, policy, REPowerEU, rooftop solar, ukraine crisis

Read Next

Rallies expected in California as CPUC meets to discuss NEM3.0

June 1, 2022
Rallies are set to be held in San Francisco and Los Angeles as the California Public Utilities Commission meets to discuss controversial net metering proposals for the state.

US plans to halve rents and fees for solar projects on public lands

June 1, 2022
Rents and fees for deploying solar and wind on US federal lands are set to be substantially reduced as part of a new policy from the Biden administration aimed at enhancing rate predictability for developers.

Ørsted CEO calls for faster renewables deployment as Gazprom halts gas supply to Danish firm

June 1, 2022
A decision by Russia’s Gazprom to stop supplying gas to Ørsted illustrates the need for the European Union (EU) to speed up renewables deployment, the CEO of the Danish energy company has said.

Ocean Sun calls for faster floating PV permitting, eyes utility-scale projects

May 31, 2022
Floating solar system provider Ocean Sun is preparing to scale up the utility-scale deployment of its technology as its management calls for more regulatory frameworks to unlock the potential of the floating PV segment.
Italy’s solar PV balancing act

May 30, 2022
Italy’s solar sector is a market in flux, with moves by the government to ease development clashing with a clawback of solar profits hampering international investor confidence. Molly Lempriere takes a look at what the new market potential for Italy is and where does it go from here?

G7 to stop funding overseas fossil fuel projects, doubles down on renewable push

May 30, 2022
The G7 have agreed not to fund any overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of this year at a meeting in Berlin, Germany in which they also doubled down on their commitments to a faster energy transition in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

