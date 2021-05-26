Solar Media
EU should aim for 45% renewable energy and 870GW of installed solar by 2030, SPE says

EU should aim for 45% renewable energy and 870GW of installed solar by 2030, SPE says

SUSI Partners raises US$81 million to invest in Southeast Asia renewables

News

BayWa r.e. snaps up 600MW French solar and wind portfolio

News

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

News

iSun’s earnings take a hit due to COVID-19 disruption

News

Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

News

Record 462GW of solar capacity seeking grid interconnection across the US

News

Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

News

Solar software provider Aurora closes US$250m funding round

News

SP Group partners with BCG Energy to tap into Vietnam solar market

News
Opdenergy’s 50MW La Fernandina PV project in Spain. Image: Opdenergy.

Trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE) has called on the European Union to increase the share of renewables in final energy demand to at least 45% by 2030, a move it says would put the bloc on track to deliver on the 1.5° Paris Agreement scenario.

That revision from the current 32% target would require a “significant increase” in both utility-scale and rooftop PV deployment, according to SPE, which estimates that reaching 45% renewables in the EU’s final energy demand would correspond to 870GW of installed solar capacity.

As of year-end 2020, the EU had 137GW of installed solar, while the combined solar capacity in member states’ national energy and climate plans for 2030 currently stands at 335GW.

However, SPE said that driven by the increasing cost-competitiveness of solar, most EU markets are “likely to overachieve” their current ambitions, adding that the 870GW figure is “within reach” and can be supported by removing bottlenecks related to grid access, financing and permitting.

SPE said the 45% renewables ambition “would provide the policy and investor confidence to drive the needed increase in the deployment of additional capacity”.

The upgraded clean energy target is one of six key recommendations put forward by SPE to future proof the EU’s renewable energy directive (RED), which is in the process of being revised as the bloc aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Other policy proposals include an enhanced framework for medium-sized on-site renewable energy installations to promote self-consumption. According to SPE, the current framework does not tackle the need to remove barriers and facilitate mid-sized self-consumption installations between 30kW and 1MW.

As well as setting minimum requirements for generation of renewable energy on buildings, SPE is calling for a removal of administrative barriers that it says “remain a clear challenge” to the development of renewables projects across the EU.

The association said the RED revision should also introduce a certification and traceability system for renewable hydrogen, and should develop dedicated market pull instruments to support the cost-competitive production of renewable hydrogen, such as contracts for difference and premiums.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, Europe recorded its second-best year for solar deployment in 2020, adding 18.7GW – an increase of 11% on 2019. SPE is forecasting that double-digit growth in terms of solar installs will continue over the next four years.

Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

May 25, 2021
Spanish energy company Iberdrola is working with US power technology distributor Cummins on what the pair claim will be one of the world’s largest green hydrogen facilities in Spain.

PV Tech Power 27 out now: European solar under the spotlight, moving on from Performance Ratios and more

May 24, 2021
PV Tech Power volume 27 is now available to download, providing a comprehensive and detailed analysis of Europe’s solar market.

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

May 14, 2021
The PV industry “must remain vigilant” across its supply chain in meeting global human rights standards, trade association SolarPower Europe has said in a new sustainability report.
PV Tech Premium

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

May 14, 2021
While foreign investors are said to be flocking to Greece’s solar sector, project developers are struggling with headwinds in the form of grid access challenges and local resistance to new renewables plants. Jules Scully looks at how these hurdles are affecting PV deployment in the country.
PV Tech Premium

Granholm’s olive branch: How the US DOE is fostering transatlantic renewables cooperation post-Trump

May 13, 2021
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is extending an olive branch to global policy makers to advance the country’s own renewable energy technology and meet President Biden’s climate targets. Edith Hancock has all the detail on how she intends to amend four years of faltering progress.
PV Tech Premium

IEA may still underestimate solar despite forecast revisions, but it is not alone in doing so

May 12, 2021
After the International Energy Agency revised its renewables deployment forecast upwards by 25%, Liam Stoker looks at the difficult nature of forecasting a rapidly maturing sector amidst a changing landscape

