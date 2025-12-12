Subscribe To Premium
EUROPE ROUND-UP: Encavis acquires solar PV portfolio in Italy, Iberdrola and Sonnedix advance Spanish projects

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
December 12, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

IPP Sonnedix signed a guarantees of origin deal for the 150MW Covatillas solar PV complex in Spain, pictured above. Image: Sonnedix.

A round-up of news coming from Europe, with independent power producer (IPP) Encavis acquiring a 265MW solar PV portfolio in Italy, Spanish utility Iberdrola starting construction on 366MW of solar PV in its home country and IPP Sonnedix signing a renewables supply agreement with a subsidiary of Volkswagen in Spain.

Encavis acquires five solar parks in Italy

11 December 2025: Germany-based IPP Encavis has acquired five solar plants with a combined capacity of 265MW from the Italian subsidiary of Portuguese utility EDP Renewables.

Three of the projects are located in the central region of Lazio, near the capital, Rome, while the remaining two projects are located in the southeastern region of Puglia. Currently, the projects have a combined capacity of 248MW, with a further 17MW expansion at the Lazio projects underway and expected to be completed by the first half of 2026.

All the projects acquired come with various power purchase agreements (PPAs) and subsidies as well as the option for capacity extension and hybridisation.

“With the Giotto portfolio, we are increasing our solar capacity in Italy from 155MW to 420MW,” said Mario Schirru, CEO of Encavis.

Iberdrola starts construction at 366MW solar portfolio in eastern Spain

10 December 2025: Spanish utility Iberdrola has started construction of its first solar PV plants in the eastern region of Valencia.

Consisting of two solar PV plants—Cofrentes I (184MW) and Ayora 1 (182MW)—with a combined capacity of 366MW, the project involves an investment of €252 million (US$296 million).

The company expects the commercial operations of the two solar PV plants to begin by the end of 2026.

Sonnedix signs agreement for 150MW solar PV complex in Spain

11 December 2025: IPP Sonnedix has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of automaker Volkswagen Group for the supply of Guarantees of Origin (GOs) from solar PV plants in Spain. This marks the IPP’s first long-term GOs sales agreement.

The renewable certificates will be sourced from the Covatillas PV complex in the Cuenca province, central-eastern Spain, with a combined capacity of 150MW. The complex began commercial operations in June of this year and already has a PPA secured with national rail operator Renfe for part of the Covatillas complex.

Under the agreement with Volkswagen’s subsidiary, Sonnedix will deliver 104GWh of yearly renewable energy certificates for a period of ten years.

Gerson González, managing director at Sonnedix Spain, said: “Spain has become a strategic hub for renewable supply in Europe, and projects like Covatillas are a clear example.”

After more than a decade as Large Scale Solar Europe, the event becomes SolarPLUS Europe to reflect the direction the market is heading. The 2026 edition will be in Milan on 15-16 April and will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, European policy, cybersecurity of solar assets as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.

