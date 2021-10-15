Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

European Commission urges members to deploy solar to tackle energy crisis, releases ‘toolbox’

By Sean Rai-Roche
Policy
Europe

Latest

European Commission urges members to deploy solar to tackle energy crisis, releases ‘toolbox’

News

Europe’s lowest PPA offers jump of 8% on last quarter as continent’s energy crisis deepens

News

JinkoSolar claims new record taking n-type cell conversion efficiency to 25.4%

News

A-SMACC stresses AD/CVD petition ‘vital’ for US solar, refuses to publicly reveal identities

News

Solar corporate funding almost doubles on last year, VC funding sees biggest rise of 466%

News

Lightsource BP energises 300MW Colorado project to power steel mill

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

News

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

News

Trina Storage throws down gauntlet with its Elementa battery storage solution

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The European Commission has recommended an increased roll out of renewables to mitigate future energy crises on the continent. Image: Pixabay.

The European Commission (EC) has urged member states to accelerate solar deployment in order to tackle Europe’s rising electricity prices and has released a ‘toolbox’ to address the short-term impact of prices and strengthen resilience against future shocks.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week (13 October), the EC Energy Commissioner, Kadri Simson, called the current situation in Europe, which has pushed energy prices up to record levels, “exceptional” but urged member states to future proof their countries from further shocks.

“The clean energy transition is the best insurance against price shocks in the future, and needs to be accelerated. The EU will continue to develop an efficient energy system with high share of renewable energy,” said the Commission.

It told members to “step up investments in renewables, renovations and energy efficiency and speed up renewables auctions and permitting processes”.

Europe’s most competitive power purchase agreements (PPAs) offers jumped 8% quarter-on-quarter as a result of the worsening energy crisis and the EC guidance includes immediate measures to protect consumers and businesses through supporting their access to renewable PPAs.

The EC called on members to “facilitate a wider access to renewable PPAs and support them via flanking measures”.

Claire Couet, policy director at SolarPower Europe explained that “solar PPAs protect European industries against price volatility” and said the EC’s “proposed flanking measures to support the development of PPAs are very positive and must be deployed fast.”

As part of measures for a decarbonised and resilient energy system, the EC also urged states to “develop energy storage capacity, to support the evolving renewables share, including batteries and hydrogen”.

“Investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency will not only reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, but also provide more affordable wholesale energy prices that are more resilient to global supply constraints,” it added.

SolarPower Europe’s CEO Walburga Hemetsberger said the current crisis was a “wake-up call” for the continent.

“As the lowest cost and most versatile energy source, today solar is already insulating millions of Europeans from price shocks,” Hemetsberger said. “According to our calculations, households with existing solar installations are saving around 60% on their monthly electricity bills during this electricity price crisis.”

“Member states must launch dedicated tenders and establish the right price signals for solar and storage projects, while implementing ambitious innovation policies to deploy the technologies we need in our grids,” Hemetsberger added.


Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
deployment, european commission, ppa, solarpower europe

Read Next

Europe’s lowest PPA offers jump of 8% on last quarter as continent’s energy crisis deepens

October 14, 2021
Europe’s most competitive renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) offers rose 8% quarter-on-quarter as Europe’s worsening energy crisis bites, according to US firm LevelTen Energy’s Q3 2021 PPA Price Index report.

Lightsource BP energises 300MW Colorado project to power steel mill

October 14, 2021
Lightsource BP has launched a 300MW solar project in Colorado that will “largely” power a local steel mill in what the company has said is a world's first
PV Tech Premium

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

October 12, 2021
The desire to invoke a solar manufacturing renaissance in Europe was one of the key points of discussion at Intersolar Europe 2021, with much talk of heightened demand for ‘Made in Europe’ products. But how far away is Europe from establishing a complete value chain on the continent, and what are the hurdles that remain? Liam Stoker reports.

Intersolar Europe 2021: Speed and scale critical to Europe’s solar manufacturing hopes

October 6, 2021
Establishing solar manufacturing scale at speed will be critical to the continent’s hopes of reviving an upstream solar manufacturing value chain, a panel of experts has concluded.

Salt River Project and Clēnera sign 20-year solar PPA in Arizona

September 23, 2021
Arizonan utility Salt River Project (SRP) and renewables company Clēnera have signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the CO Bar Solar project that is expected to deliver between 440-480MW of power
PV Tech Premium

‘Solar-plus-storage is the answer’: What record power prices mean for Europe’s PV sector

September 15, 2021
Record-breaking power prices across Europe have turned the spotlight on the role fossil fuel plants play in generating electricity and how the transition to renewables-plus-storage could lower consumer bills.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

News

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

PVEL releases new hail test, doubles capacity with HQ move

News

Europe’s lowest PPA offers jump of 8% on last quarter as continent’s energy crisis deepens

News

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

A-SMACC stresses AD/CVD petition ‘vital’ for US solar, refuses to publicly reveal identities

News

Upcoming Events

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021