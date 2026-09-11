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European Energy Australia completes module installation at 131MW solar PV plant in Victoria

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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Once fully operational in 2027, the combined facility is expected to generate 227GWh of clean energy annually. Image: European Energy Australia via LinkedIn.

European Energy Australia has completed the installation of all 200,172 solar modules at its Winton North solar plant in northeast Victoria, with testing now underway ahead of the project’s connection to the grid.

The Danish developer confirmed the completion of the module rollout despite a wet winter, with testing still required before the plant begins feeding renewable energy into Victoria’s grid.

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Winton North is located approximately 22km southwest of Wangaratta, between the townships of Glenrowan and Benalla, on a 256-hectare site.

The project will be delivered in two phases. The solar plant itself is sized at 131MW, to be followed by a 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Once fully operational in 2027, the combined facility is expected to generate 227GWh of clean energy annually.

Melbourne-based contractor All Energy Contracting was awarded the construction contract for Winton North in late 2025, delivering an end-to-end electrical and trenching package, while Spanish power electronics specialist Ingeteam secured the contract to supply inverters and control systems for the project, including plug-and-play medium-voltage power stations and a hybrid power plant controller designed to help manage performance and power quality at the grid interconnection point.

The project will connect to AusNet’s existing transmission network at Glenrowan Terminal Station via approximately 5km of electrical line, running both overhead and underground.

Winton North was included among the solar developments supporting Amazon’s AU$20 billion (US$14.48 billion) commitment to expand data centre infrastructure across Australia using utility-scale solar power.

Part of a wider Victorian and New South Wales build-out

The module installation milestone follows a run of project progress across European Energy’s broader Australian portfolio.

In March 2026, the company inaugurated its 108MW Lancaster Solar Farm in northern Victoria, marking its first operational utility-scale project in the country. That facility, built on 172 hectares and equipped with around 170,000 solar modules, supplies the technology company Apple with renewable energy under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

The inauguration coincided with the Danish royal couple’s state visit to Australia, during which European Energy also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Yorta Yorta Nation Aboriginal Corporation covering workforce participation and Indigenous business engagement on future renewable energy projects across Yorta Yorta land in Victoria.

European Energy’s 31MW Mulwala Solar Farm in neighbouring New South Wales has also completed construction and entered commissioning, with energisation expected imminently.

The project was registered in the Australian Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) Market Management System in April 2026 and is expected to generate approximately 66GWh annually under a long-term PPA with Zen Energy.

Both Lancaster and Mulwala are located within 90 minutes of the Winton North site, and European Energy secured a portfolio financing package exceeding AU$130 million in June 2025, provided by Westpac Banking Corporation and DZ Bank, to support construction of both assets.

australia, battery storage, bess, european energy, nem, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, utility-scale PV, utility-scale solar, victoria

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