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European Energy to begin module rollout at 100MW Winton North solar plant in Australia

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The project is located approximately 22km southwest of Wangaratta, between the townships of Glenrowan and Benalla. Image: European Energy.

European Energy Australia is set to commence solar module installation at its 100MWac Winton North solar plant in northeast Victoria.

The Danish developer confirmed that module bundles are being laid out across the 256-hectare site in preparation for installation, which is expected to begin imminently. The project is located approximately 22km southwest of Wangaratta, between the townships of Glenrowan and Benalla.

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The Winton North development will be delivered in two phases, with the 100MWac solar plant followed by a 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Once operational in 2027, the installation is expected to generate 227GWh of clean energy annually.

All Energy Contracting was awarded the construction contract in late 2025 and is delivering an end-to-end electrical and trenching package.

Spanish power electronics specialist Ingeteam secured a contract to supply inverters and control systems for the project, including PV inverters, storage inverters, and a hybrid power plant control (PPC) system.

The scope includes plug-and-play medium-voltage power stations that integrate inverters, LV/MV transformers, MV switchgear, and auxiliary service panels, along with Ingeteam’s Multi Plant Controller system, designed to help grid operators manage performance while ensuring power quality and stability at the interconnection point.

The Winton North project was included among several solar developments supporting Amazon’s AU$20 billion (US$14.48 billion) commitment to expand Australia’s data centre infrastructure using utility-scale solar power.

The project will connect to AusNet’s existing transmission network at Glenrowan Terminal Station via approximately 5km of electrical line, with sections running overhead on poles and others underground.

European Energy’s expanding renewables portfolio

The module installation milestone follows European Energy’s inauguration of the 108MW Lancaster Solar Farm in March 2026, which marked the company’s first operational utility-scale project in Australia.

That facility, featuring approximately 170,000 solar modules across 172 hectares, supplies Apple with renewable energy under a long-term power purchase agreement. The inauguration took place during the Danish Royal Couple’s State Visit to Australia.

European Energy’s 31MW Mulwala Solar Farm in New South Wales has also completed construction and is in commissioning, with energisation imminent.

The project was registered in AEMO’s Market Management System in April 2026 and is expected to generate approximately 66GWh annually under a long-term power purchase agreement with Zen Energy.

Both Lancaster and Mulwala are located within 90 minutes of the Winton North site. European Energy secured financial close on a portfolio financing package exceeding AU$130 million in June 2025, provided by Westpac Banking Corporation and DZ BANK, to support the construction of both assets.

The company currently maintains a development pipeline of approximately 10GW of solar, onshore wind and battery storage projects in Australia. In 2025, European Energy secured development approval for the 1.1GW Upper Calliope solar PV power plant and obtained multiple long-term power purchase agreements with global corporate offtakers.

australia, european energy, ingeteam, installation, module installation, nem, solar pv, Solar pv power plant, utility-scale solar, victoria

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