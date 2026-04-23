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Australia: European Energy’s 31MW Mulwala solar PV plant registered in AEMO system

By George Heynes
April 23, 2026
Power Plants, Grids, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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Australia: European Energy’s 31MW Mulwala solar PV plant registered in AEMO system

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European Energy's Lancaster solar project in Australia.
European Energy inaugurated its 108MW Lancaster solar project (pictured) last month. in Australia.Image: European Energy.

The 31MW Mulwala Solar Farm in New South Wales has been registered in the Australian Energy Market Operator’s Market Management System (MMS).

The project, developed by European Energy Australia, is located approximately 2km north of the town of Mulwala in the Riverina district, which is known for flat plains and extensive irrigation, and thus serves as a major agricultural hub.

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Registration in AEMO’s MMS is a prerequisite for any generator to participate in the National Electricity Market (NEM), enabling the facility to submit dispatch bids, undergo commissioning tests, and ultimately receive revenue for electricity supplied to the grid.

The registration indicates the facility is ready to begin testing and commissioning activities, with the asset classified as a semi-scheduled unit under the NEM framework.

Under this classification, Mulwala will be actively dispatched through bids submitted to the National Electricity Market Dispatch Engine, enabling integrated participation in wholesale market operations.

Construction at Mulwala commenced in the third quarter of 2025, with the project scheduled for grid connection in April 2026.

European Energy acquired the project from Swedish developer OX2 in September 2024, alongside the 108MW Lancaster Solar Farm in Victoria. The transaction, which included both projects totalling 137MW of combined capacity, was recorded in the third quarter of 2024.

As readers of PV Tech will likely be aware, the Lancaster solar PV power plant was inaugurated last month and marked the company’s first operational utility-scale project in Australia.

That facility features approximately 170,000 solar modules across 172 hectares and is underpinned by a long-term power purchase agreement with Apple.

Last year, European Energy secured financial close on a portfolio financing package exceeding AU$130 million (US$93 million) in June 2025, provided by Westpac Banking Corporation and DZ BANK, to support construction of both assets.

The Mulwala facility occupies approximately one-third of a 215-hectare site, with the remainder preserved for cattle grazing. This approach, which has been dubbed ‘agrivoltaics’ across the industry, allows dual land use, maintaining agricultural activity alongside renewable energy generation.

Mulwala is expected to generate approximately 66GWh annually. Power from the project is contracted under a long-term power purchase agreement with Zen Energy, signed in May 2023 as part of a bundled agreement involving Sustainable Energy Infrastructure and YES Group.

European Energy has also outlined plans for a co-located 20MW/40MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at the site, designed to enhance grid stability in the region.

aemo, agrivoltaics, australia, commissioning, european energy, grid, Market Management System, MMS, new south wales, pv power plants, solar pv, utility-scale solar

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