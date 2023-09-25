European Energy completes sale of minority stake in 304MW Danish PV plant

Earlier this month, European Energy formed a new joint venture with French fossil fuels major TotalEnergies to develop 4GW of onshore renewables projects. August saw it announce plans for a 115MW Latvian PV project due to be operational in 2025, which builds on European Energy’s established presence in Latvia.

Elsewhere in Denmark, German developer Encavis began construction on its 132MW Ringkøbing solar park on the west coast of the country. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, one of the largest renewable asset managers in the world, closed US$6.1 billion in capital commitments for the first round of its latest fund this summer.