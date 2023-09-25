European Energy completes sale of minority stake in 304MW Danish PV plant

Danish renewables firm European Energy has sold a 49% stake in its 304MW Kassø solar PV plant to Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co.
European Energy announced plans for the sale were in July, and the deal has now been completed. The solar project has been online since H1 2023, and Mitsui’s acquisition also includes a portion of the under-construction 52MW e-methanol facility connected to the solar project. The site is in the municipality of Aabenraa, Denmark.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Earlier this month, European Energy formed a new joint venture with French fossil fuels major TotalEnergies to develop 4GW of onshore renewables projects. August saw it announce plans for a 115MW Latvian PV project due to be operational in 2025, which builds on European Energy’s established presence in Latvia.
Elsewhere in Denmark, German developer Encavis began construction on its 132MW Ringkøbing solar park on the west coast of the country. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, one of the largest renewable asset managers in the world, closed US$6.1 billion in capital commitments for the first round of its latest fund this summer.