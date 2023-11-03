European Energy gets Italian 90MW solar PV project greenlit

Puglia, along with most of the south of Italy, has mainly been used for utility-scale solar projects in Italy, as covered in a PV Tech Premium feature looking at the country’s outlook for the year through data and for which trade body Italia Solare expects to see at least 4GW of solar PV installed in 2023.

“This project underscores our dedication to fostering collaborations with the local supply chain and rejuvenation programs in Italy. To meet the EU’s 2030 targets, we need state-of-the-art plants like Cerano that not only replace fossil-based energy but also pave the way for a sustainable energy transition,” said Alessandro Migliorini, Director and Country Manager Italy of European Energy.

The company aims to build solar projects across the country, as Italy remains a key market for European Energy, as shown earlier this year as it received a construction permit to build a 250MW solar PV plant in the southern region of Sicily. At the time the developer said this project would be the largest one in Italy once completed.

More recently, in its home country of Denmark, European Energy sold a minority stake in a 304MW solar PV plant to Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co.