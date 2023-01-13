Green Genius to develop a 100MW solar PV project in Latvia

Green Genius is present in eight European countries, mostly from Eastern Europe and has a project pipeline of 1.5GW. Image: Unsplash.

Renewables developer Green Genius is planning to build a 100MW solar PV project in Latvia, its first in the Baltic country.

With an investment of nearly €90 million (US$97.2 million), the project is expected to be fully authorised and ready for construction by June of this year.

The project will be located in the city of Jekabpils, on the Central-Eastern side of the country and will cover an area of 151 hectares.

The Lithuanian developer has announced several projects since the beginning of the year after securing funding for solar plants in Poland with a total capacity of 69MW and the sale of 152MW of late-stage solar projects in Spain to Swedish developer OX2.

The company is present in eight European countries, mostly from Eastern European markets and has a project pipeline of 1.5GW.

Simonas Šileikis, head of solar business at Green Genius, said: “Latvia has very good potential with attractive terms and reasonable regulation for solar PV development. We’ve been looking into it for quite some time now. I’m happy to announce a stepping into the project that will definitely have a tangible impact on Latvia’s sustainability and energy independence.”

Green Genius entered the Latvian market in 2019 with smaller-scale B2B solutions and with a long-term large-scale development projection of renewable energy projects.