News

European Investment Fund commits US$56m to Everwood Capital's plan for 1GW of solar projects

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

European Investment Fund commits US$56m to Everwood Capital’s plan for 1GW of solar projects

News

US developer Geenex Solar bags funding to advance PV and energy storage pipeline

News

PV 2030: The grid in 2030 – examining the changes needed

Featured Articles, Features

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

News

Shell acquiring US solar and energy storage developer Savion

News

BayWa r.e.’s US distribution unit to cut delivery times and open up new growth opportunities following Beacon Solar acquisition

News

US on track for record solar additions this year but 2022 forecast lowered

News

Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a boon for solar, or a COP out?

Featured Articles, Features

California proposes slashing rooftop solar credits as part of net metering policy overhaul

News

Adani Green Energy signs ‘world’s largest green PPA’ with SECI

News
Everwood Capital’s Fund V has already closed the acquisition of a 1GW renewable portfolio. Image: Everwood Capital

The European Investment Fund (EIF) has closed a commitment to invest €50 million (US$56.4 million) in the fifth renewables fund set up by investment firm Everwood Capital that will develop, construct and operate a portfolio of new renewable projects, primarily solar PV.

Managed by Madrid-based Everwood Capital and committed to investing in renewable assets in southern Europe, Everwood Fund V is still under fundraising and is expected to achieve final close in 2022.

The Fund has already closed the acquisition of a 1GW portfolio in Spain comprising around 20 projects, which are currently under development and expected to be fully operational by 2024.

It is one of the first Spanish funds to classify under the EU’s Article 9 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), the highest classification under its new directive. This suggests that “the investments under Everwood Fund V will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions and will be aligned to EU Taxonomy.”

“The EIF’s investment commitment to Everwood Fund V is fully aligned with the European Investment Bank Group Climate Bank Roadmap’s objectives and the EU Taxonomy classification, contributing to achieving the goal of 45% reduction of CO2 emissions by 2035 set in at COP26,” the EIF said.

It aims to reach €500 million in close commitments by 2022, with the EIF’s close bringing it to €250 million.

In June, Everwood Capital and the Seville-based Prodiel Group combined to create DVP Solar, a 50-50 joint-venture (JV) focused on developing large-scale international solar projects, with gigawatts at various stages of development.

The JV has projects in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Colombia and Peru. It is currently managing 5GW, with a further 2GW in development. It hopes to add 3GW to its portfolio in the next few years. 

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
european investment bank, european investment fund, everwood capital, spanish solar

Subscribe to Newsletter

