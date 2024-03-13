Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European Parliament approves law requiring solar installations in buildings

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Germany awards 264MW of rooftop solar capacity in auction

News

European Parliament approves law requiring solar installations in buildings

News

Rooftop PV and energy storage carry torch for Australian renewables, utility-scale solar lags behind

News

Solek begins construction on 95.2MW solar PV plant in Chile

News

Sol Systems bags US$250 million for 189MW Illinois PV project

News

Unpredictable environmental changes mean solar irradiance fluctuations, study finds

News

UL Solutions awards carbon footprint certification to Trina Solar’s Vertex modules

News

Adani commissions 1GW at Khavda PV park, world’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

BrightNight and ACEN to develop 1GWac renewables portfolio in the Philippines

News

Japan Climate Transition Bond supports perovskite solar and battery storage R&D

Features, Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Rooftop solar installation in Germany.
Member states of the EU will need to deploy solar installations in public and non-residential buildings. Image: Enpal.

The European Parliament has approved a law requiring member states to deploy solar installations on buildings and renovate them to improve their energy efficiency.

The proposed revision of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) includes several targets to reduce emissions. For example, member states of the EU will need to deploy solar installations progressively in public and non-residential buildings and all new residential buildings by 2030, when applicable.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

All new buildings should be zero-emission by 2030, while new buildings occupied or owned by public authorities should be zero-emission by 2028.

The law also requires member states of the EU to take into account the lifecycle global warming potential of a building, including the production and disposal of the construction products used to build it.

For residential buildings, member states of the EU will be required to roll out measures to reduce the average primary energy use by at least 16% by 2030 and at least 20-22% by 2035. The worst-performing 26% of non-residential buildings in terms of energy efficiency must be renovated by 2030.

“The directive shows clearly how climate policy can have real and immediate benefits for the less well-off in our society. This law will help bring down energy bills and address the root causes of energy poverty,” said Ciarán Cuffe, rapporteur for the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.

According to the European Commission (EC), buildings in the EU are responsible for 40% of energy consumption and 36% of greenhouse gas emissions.

Jan Osenberg, senior policy advisor at SolarPower Europe, said: “As the grid catches up to the energy transition, installing energy generation where we use energy will also help the grid, by keeping electricity local and empowering citizens with the information and technical ability to use electricity smartly.”

Last December, the European Parliament and the EC reached a provisional agreement on the strengthened EPBD. In the same month, the EC called on Europe’s governments to “enhance their efforts” to accelerate the energy transition, having assessed the revised National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) for a number of European countries.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
4pm (GMT)
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, EPBD, european parliament, pv power plants, residential pv, residential solar, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sol Systems bags US$250 million for 189MW Illinois PV project

News

Iberdrola inks PPA for 550MW solar PV plants in Spain

News

Aiko enters Australia with 2GW n-type ABC module supply deals

News

BrightNight and ACEN to develop 1GWac renewables portfolio in the Philippines

News

Adani commissions 1GW at Khavda PV park, world’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

UL Solutions awards carbon footprint certification to Trina Solar’s Vertex modules

News

Upcoming Events

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2024