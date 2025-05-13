Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices rise just 1.3% in Q1 2025

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices rise just 1.3% in Q1 2025

News

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

News

Australia’s SunDrive partners with Chinese firms for ‘rapid-scale up’ of HJT solar cells

News

AfDB to finance 62MW solar PV plant in Togo, Zambia starts construction on 100MW project

News

AMG acquires minority stake in Qualitas Energy

News

‘Facilitating buyers and sellers’ at this year’s Renewable Procurement & Revenue Summit

News

TOPCon, HJT modules show up to 16% power loss in damp heat testing due to ‘hidden contaminants’

News

Technology selection for US cell manufacturers – more than meets the eye

Guest Blog

Solar PV and Australia’s green metals opportunity

Features, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
BNZ's Alamak Solar project in Spain.
In Spain, the average solar PPA price fell by 5.1% between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. Image: BNZ.

The average value of a solar power purchase agreement (PPA) signed in Europe in the first quarter of 2025 was just 1.3% higher than in the previous quarter, demonstrating significant stability in the European solar offtake space.

This is a key conclusion to be drawn from LevelTen Energy’s latest report into the European renewable PPA sector, published today, which found that the price of the average solar PPA agreed in Europe increased by just €0.79/MWh (US$0.88/MWh) from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025, reaching €63.11/MWh.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

There was similar stability in the wind sector – the report notes that the average price of a wind PPA signed increased just 0.9% quarter-on-quarter – and LevelTen said that this may be a good time to make investments in the sector, as “pricing stability is undoubtedly here.”

This stability is reflected in some of Europe’s leading markets. In Spain and France, for instance, the average solar PPA price decreased by 5.1% and increased by 6.3%, respectively, from one quarter to the next. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, meanwhile, Spain saw a 3.9% decline in offtake price, while France saw a 6.9% increase, suggesting that, even over a longer time frame, there is stability in the offtake agreements signed in these key markets.

However, other countries reported greater variation in prices, most notably Denmark and Bulgaria, which reported a quarter-on-quarter increase in solar PPA prices of 26.1% and 13.5%, respectively, the most among the countries profiled. Over the last year, there have also been significant declines in the average solar PPA price signed in Sweden, Poland and Germany, with deal prices in these countries falling by 20.8%, 17.7% and 15.2%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.

This is the latest example of falling prices in the German solar sector, following the Federal Network Agency’s, the Bundesnetzagentur’s, lowering of price ceilings for this year’s PV auctions. This year’s auctions have delivered lower prices and been consistently oversubscribed, suggesting that solar power is becoming more popular in Germany.

However, last year, LevelTen director of European analytics Plácido Ostos told PV Tech Premium that there is likely to be a limit to these price declines, saying that “there is a limit” to how far these figures can fall before deals become unworkable.

Stability reflected in blended PPAs

Additionally, blended PPAs – those that incorporate multiple renewable power technologies – have seen significant stability in prices, with the average PPA price across Europe increasing just 1.1% from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025. This is a year-on-year decrease of 5.4%, a slightly larger figure, but one that would not characterise the sector as being unstable, or challenging to invest in.

This is also a positive development considering the growing popularity of these hybrid offtake deals, including those teamed with storage solutions. At least week’s Intersolar Europe conference, held in Munich, Itamar Orlandi, director for commercial strategy at Swiss consultancy Pexapark, which produces its own PPA reports, said that there is a risk regarding “investing in a single renewable power technology”, and that hybrid deals have become an important tool to minimise this risk.

“We’re seeing the independent power producers shift in parallel, desperately chasing anything that’s wind or hydropower to dilute the solar pipelines they want to bring to market,” said Orlandi.

PV Tech’s publisher Solar Media will host the Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit on 21-22 May 2025 in London. The event will explore meeting Europe’s energy demand, the role of data centres in the energy transition, the outlook for European power and PPA prices and more. For more information, go to the website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, finance, france, germany, levelten energy, power purchase agreement, ppa, reports, RERevenues, rpr, spain

Read Next

Affiliated Managers Group has bought a minority stake in Qualitas Energy.

AMG acquires minority stake in Qualitas Energy

May 12, 2025
Affiliated Managers Group has bought a minority stake in Qualitas Energy.
Attendees at the 2024 Renewable Energy Revenues event.

‘Facilitating buyers and sellers’ at this year’s Renewable Procurement & Revenue Summit

May 12, 2025
This year’s Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit (RPR Europe) will bring together more than 300 renewable energy and finance leaders.
Image: PV tech

A ‘business as usual’ Intersolar 2025 for big PV manufacturers, as they predict industry consolidation

May 9, 2025
Talk of manufacturing consolidation, excitement over energy storage and other key takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2025.
LONGi's latest EcoLife series' module launch presented at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany

LONGi launches 25% efficiency HBC module for residential solar at Intersolar 2025

May 9, 2025
LONGi has launched a new back contact (BC) module for its EcoLife series at the Intersolar Europe event in Munich, Germany.
A Scatec project in Egypt.

Scatec reports YoY revenue growth in Q1 2025

May 9, 2025
Scatec has announced revenues of NOK2.39 billion (US$230 million) and profits of NOK1 billion (US$96 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
Canadian Solar showcases TOPCon 2.0 modules at Intersolar Europe.

Intersolar Europe 2025: smarter E Award winners unveiled, Canadian Solar, Aiko Solar launch new modules

May 9, 2025
Solar manufacturers Aiko Solar and Canadian Solar showcased their latest modules, while 7Secondsolar, LONGi Solar and Weidmüller won in the Photovoltaics (PV) category at this year's The smarter E Award. 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Chinese PV wafers plummet, with drops of up to 13.85% 

News

AfDB to finance 62MW solar PV plant in Togo, Zambia starts construction on 100MW project

News

A ‘business as usual’ Intersolar 2025 for big PV manufacturers, as they predict industry consolidation

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

TOPCon, HJT modules show up to 16% power loss in damp heat testing due to ‘hidden contaminants’

News

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

News

Technology selection for US cell manufacturers – more than meets the eye

Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.