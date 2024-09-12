Subscribe To Premium
Scatec signs PPA for 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Scatec signs PPA for 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

Scatec and the EETC sign the agreement.
“This will be the first hybrid solar and battery project in Egypt,” said Terje Pilskog. Image: Scatec.

Norwegian renewable power developer Scatec has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) for a 1GW solar-plus-storage project currently under development in the country.

The project will be co-located with a 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), the first such co-located project in Egypt. The EETC is an Egyptian state-owned generation and transmission company, operating under the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), and will acquire power from the upcoming Scatec project for 25 years.

While Scatec said that it had no further information to offer when asked about the technical specifications of the project, it noted that it plans to reach financial close and begin construction in the first half of 2025. Scatec itself will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the project.

“This will be the first hybrid solar and battery project in Egypt and demonstrates Scatec’s strong position as one of the largest renewable energy producers in the country,” said Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog. “We are pleased to have entered the PPA with EETC. We will now finalise land lease agreements, grid connection agreements and financing, and prepare for construction of the project.”

The news follows a number of advancements in Scatec’s project portfolio seen this year, with projects in Tunisia, Cameroon and Brazil making progress. The company’s latest project will also significantly expand its operations in Egypt, with Scatec currently operating just 380MW of solar generation capacity in the country.

Solar is currently one of the smaller power generation sources in Egypt, with figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reporting that solar accounted for just 28% of the country’s installed renewable energy capacity in 2023, which itself made up just 11% of its energy mix. Egypt currently has more than 50GW of fossil fuel generation capacity in operation, but has already announced plans to install 4GW of new renewable energy capacity by next summer.

The news also follows investments made into Egypt’s solar manufacturing sector, with EliTe Solar announcing plans to build an 8GW cell and module facility in the country earlier this week.

africa, battery energy storage system, bess, eetc, egypt, egyptian electricity transmission company, scatec, solar-plus-storage

