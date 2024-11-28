Subscribe To Premium
Sonnedix commissions 150MW Spanish solar portfolio

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Sonnedix commissions 150MW Spanish solar portfolio

Sonnedix's Betierra portfolio in Spain.
The Betierra portfolio represents half of the capacity acquired from RIC Energy in 2021. Image: Sonnedix.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has commissioned its 150MW Betierra solar portfolio in Spain, bringing the company’s total renewable energy capacity in the country in operation to over 1GW.

The Betierra portfolio consists of three 50MW PV plants in Castilla-La Mancha, eastern-central Spain. Electricity from the portfolio will be sold to US data company Equinix for ten years, as part of a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed last May. The three projects comprise half of a 300MW portfolio acquired from fellow Spanish developer RIC Energy in 2021, with the remaining 150MW of capacity currently in the “late development stage”, according to Sonnedix.

“The support from local and regional authorities has been instrumental in achieving this milestone, which not only supplies clean energy to Equinix through a long-term PPA, but also contributes significantly to Spain’s renewable energy targets and energy transition,” said Gerson Gonzales Hernandes, head of finance and representative director at Sonnedix in Spain.

The portfolio is also notable because all three solar plants use the same grid connection infrastructure, an important step in streamlining the grid connection process, which has long been an obstacle to new renewable power capacity additions in Europe; figures from think tank Ember suggest that Europe’s grids could lack over 200GW of capacity for new solar installations alone by the end of the decade.

This has been a particular issue for Spain, which has some of the most ambitious solar installation targets in Europe – aiming for 76GW of operating capacity by 2030, up from an earlier target of 39GW by the end of the decade – but has lacked the grid infrastructure to support this new capacity. Analysis from consultancy Aurora and the University of Oxford estimate that Spain is wasting over €2 billion (US$2.11 billion) of solar and wind generation capacity, due to projects not being able to connect to the grid.

The topic of European grid capacity was discussed frequently at Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event, held this week in the Polish capital of Warsaw, with speakers suggesting that co-located and standalone storage systems could help alleviate grid capacity issues.

betierra, Equinix, europe, grids, projects, sonnedix, spain

Read Next

Solar Media's Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event.
Premium

Grid challenges and storage potential in a maturing Eastern European solar market

November 28, 2024
Speakers at LSSCEE 2024 discussed key topics for the Eastern European solar sector, including storage, private investment and risk management.
Drone Electroluminescence images captured of solar modules, during a recent test on a Spanish PV plant

Ingeteam, QE-Labs perform electroluminescence drone inspection in Spanish PV plant

November 28, 2024
Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam and PV automation solutions company Quantified Energy Labs (QE-Labs) have performed a drone electroluminescence (EL) inspection on a PV plant.
Screenshot

More PPA deals in Europe, smaller sizes, says Pexapark

November 27, 2024
Developers in Europe signed 29 power purchase agreement deals totalling 1,277MW in October, according to Swiss analyst, Pexapark.
Panelists speaking about grid challenges at LSSCEE 2024.

Eastern Europe’s grid could benefit from a more ‘intelligent’ approach to operations

November 27, 2024
A more “intelligent” grid in Eastern Europe would be of benefit for the region, according to speakers at Solar Media’s LSSCEE.
image-8-6
Premium

‘Solar booming in real economy in spite of bad news in climate negotiations’

November 27, 2024
PV Talk: Despite the gloomy headlines emanating from the recent COP29 climate negotiations, Global Solar Council CEO Sonia Dunlop tells Tom Kenning how for solar PV the picture was brighter, with progress made on grids, storage and the cost of capital.
Inverters-are-a-key-target-for-cyber-attacks

EU must ‘act now’ to support inverter manufacturers – SolarPower Europe

November 27, 2024
SPE said the inverter industry “faces difficulties due to global manufacturing overcapacity and a slowdown in the rooftop PV segment in several important European markets.”

