First Solar inks up to US$700 million tax credit transfer agreement on Section 45X

The agreement was signed a few days after the US Department of Treasury and The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released a proposed guidance for the Section 45X credits on advanced manufacturing production credit. This marks the first significant credit transfer of its kind in the solar manufacturing industry, according to the company.

“The liquidity generated as a result of this transaction is expected to accelerate the timing of enhancing our cash position in the US through the monetisation of the Section 45X credits, further strengthening our balance sheet and allowing us to continue investing in key aspects of growth, such as research and development,” said Alex Bradley, chief financial officer, First Solar.

Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar, added that this deal is evidence of the Inflation Reduction Act delivering on its intent, which was to incentivise domestic manufacturing while providing manufacturers with liquidity to reinvest in growth and innovation.

“This agreement establishes an important precedent for the solar industry, confirming the marketability and value of Advanced Manufacturing Production tax credits,” said Widmar.

The company expects to invest more than US$2 billion in new manufacturing facilities in the US states of Alabama and Louisiana, while expanding its Ohio footprint and investing up to US$370 million in a research and development facility which is expected to be completed in 2024. First Solar is aiming to expand its annual nameplate production capacity to 14GW of solar modules in the US by 2026.

During the third quarter of 2023, the CdTe module manufacturer reached a production capacity of 3.2GW, increasing by 14% from the previous quarter and raising its volume for the seventh quarter in a row.