Subscribe
Group Licence
News

First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules

News

PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility

News

Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US

News

More than 240 solar companies urge Commerce to reject AD/CVD case

News

First Solar selects Alabama for 3.5GWdc module manufacturing factory

News

Longroad breaks ground on 152MWdc Maine PV project featuring First Solar modules, Nextracker trackers

News

PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?

News

Solar developer Strata acquires Crossover Energy Partners

News

Carlyle launches European solar development platform

News

China round-up: enterprises encouraged to increase solar investment, Arctech to expand PV racking capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A production plant from US thin-film manufacturer First Solar. Image: First Solar.

US solar manufacturer First Solar will supply renewables developer Intersect Power with an additional 4.9GWdc of its thin-film PV modules. The transaction means that Intersect Power has ordered 7.3GWdc of First Solar technology this year.

The orders placed this year will go towards Intersect Power’s pipeline of solar, storage and green hydrogen projects across the US between 2025-29, and will deploy First Solar’s Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules.

Intersect closed US$3.1 billion in financing in September to deploy its 2.2GW short-term US renewables portfolio.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to decarbonise our economy while simultaneously bolstering our manufacturing sector and providing clean energy security,” said Sheldon Kimber, CEO of Intersect Power.

Intersect Power had purchased 4.1GWdc of First Solar modules prior to 2022, in deals signed in 2019 and 2021.

These latest transactions come at a time when First Solar is seeing significant investment and expansion in the US. This week it confirmed a new 3.5GWdc factory in Alabama, and recently invested US$270 million in an Ohio research and development centre. The company said that its US manufacturing capacity is set to reach 10GW by 2025.

First Solar said that its integrated manufacturing process would help to mitigate supply chain issues faced recently by US solar firms. Yesterday, Enel announced a 3GW US cell and module factory, which it also claimed would mitigate procurement issues.

“Intersect Power was one of the early pioneers of long-term, multi-year procurement and has benefitted from the certainty of supply and stable pricing that this approach delivers,” said Georges Antoun, CCO of First Solar.

The growth of the partnership between Intersect Power and First Solar comes after the latter made good on its suggestion that, should the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) pass, it would build out its US manufacturing capacity.

Short-term, the country has been forecast to continue to suffer from supply chain and procurement issues, with the IRA’s true potential not being felt until 2024, however the US was recently identified by EY as the most attractive global market for renewable energy investment, in large part because of the IRA.

“Our country’s energy transition must be American made”, said Kimber.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
developer, first solar, intersect power, IRA, manufacturing, module supply deals, solar pv, us

Read Next

PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility

November 17, 2022
Solar tracker manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) has opened an 8GW factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The facility will produce trackers and structures for solar projects in the Middle East and further afield.

Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US

November 17, 2022
Enel North America intends to build a solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the US with an initial capacity of at least 3GW.

More than 240 solar companies urge Commerce to reject AD/CVD case

November 17, 2022
More than 240 solar and storage companies have called on the US’s secretary of commerce to reject a petition for new anti-circumvention tariffs on solar products, warning that delay in the investigation would curb deployment.

First Solar selects Alabama for 3.5GWdc module manufacturing factory

November 17, 2022
Thin-film manufacturer First Solar has confirmed that its fourth US factory will be opened in Lawrence County, Alabama. The factory has an expected manufacturing capacity of 3.5GWdc annually and will represent an investment of approximately US$1.1 billion.

Longroad breaks ground on 152MWdc Maine PV project featuring First Solar modules, Nextracker trackers

November 17, 2022
US renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has commenced construction on the 152MWdc Three Corners solar project in Maine. Upon completion, it is expected to be the largest solar PV project in the state.

Solar developer Strata acquires Crossover Energy Partners

November 16, 2022
Strata Clean Energy, a US solar and storage developer, has acquired Arizona-based Crossover Energy Partners to expand its offerings and execution capabilities.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US

News

PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility

News

Solar developer Strata acquires Crossover Energy Partners

News

PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?

News

More than 240 solar companies urge Commerce to reject AD/CVD case

News

US and China are most attractive renewables markets, but world must decentralise grids – EY

News

Upcoming Events

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

Upcoming Webinars
November 22, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022