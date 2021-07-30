Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

First Solar unveils India module manufacturing facility plans

By Liam Stoker
Manufacturing, Modules, Thin-Film
Asia & Oceania

Latest

First Solar unveils India module manufacturing facility plans

News

BHP to power two Australian mines with solar power and battery storage

News

RWE upgrades 2021 fiscal outlook after strong core business earnings

News

Arctech delivers trackers for 575MW project in north China

News

Unigreen Energy breaks ground on gigawatt HJT factory

News

Meyer Burger to launch solar roof tile product after making IP acquisition

News

SunPower forms strategic EV charging partnership with Wallbox

News

Sunnova eyes energy services investments as solar enters ‘new phase’ of maturation

News

US Senate passes ‘once-in-a-generation’ bipartisan infrastructure deal

News

Generac raises 2021 outlook after ‘exceptional’ Q2 performance

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
First Solar said the facility planned for Tamil Nadu was contingent on the company receiving satisfactory incentives. Image: First Solar.

First Solar has unveiled plans to construct a 3.3GWdc module assembly facility in India, bolstering its manufacturing footprint outside of the US.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ member is to invest US$684 million in the facility, which is slated to begin operations in the second half of 2023. However, the company has stressed that final approval for the site is dependent on the approval of Indian government incentives that are “satisfactory to First Solar”.

If approved, the site would come forward in the state of Tamil Nadu and First Solar expects that it would help take the company’s total manufacturing output to 16GWdc by 2024.

Mark Widmar, chief executive at First Solar, said India was an attractive market for First Solar owing to solar deployment targets in the country and other incentives in the market.

“Crucially, it has combined its clean energy targets with effective trade and industrial policy designed to enable self-sufficient domestic manufacturing and true energy security. We also have many longstanding customers in the country that will be pleased to have access to an advanced PV module, which is made in India, for India,” Widmar said.

India has looked to ramp up domestic solar manufacturing in the country by enacting punitive tariffs on solar imports from China and incentives for manufacturers establishing new facilities in the country. A basic customs duty of 40% will be attached to module imports and a 25% duty attached to cells from April next year, while a production-linked incentive, which will see manufacturers bid for financial support for manufacturing sites, was approved in April this year.

Earlier this month India’s Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh told attendees at an online event that it was “unhealthy” for Chinese companies to dominate solar manufacturing, adding that it was vital for companies to establish manufacturing bases outside of China.

Widmar said that India’s actions to date meant it “stands apart in the decisiveness of its response to China’s strategy of state-subsidized global dominance” of the crystalline silicon solar industry.

First Solar confirmed the would-be facility in India would use the same manufacturing template designed for its most recently-announced manufacturing expansion, a facility of precisely the same capacity earmarked for Ohio that it announced last month.

Outside of the US, First Solar currently has manufacturing locations in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
first solar, incentives, india, module manufacturing, policy, series 6, shinetime china, thin film

Read Next

US Senate passes ‘once-in-a-generation’ bipartisan infrastructure deal

July 29, 2021
The US Senate has passed a new bipartisan infrastructure bill after weeks of protracted discussions, establishing US$550 billion in new infrastructure funding as part of an investment described as “once-in-a-generation”.

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

July 28, 2021
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has unveiled formal plans to replace its existing solar support framework with a new incentive programme which will support up to 3.75GW of new solar over the next five years.

US infrastructure bill at an impasse but hopes persist deadlock is short-lived

July 22, 2021
US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has failed in a bid to fast-track the US’ US$1.2 trillion infrastructure investment bill through the Senate. But there remains hope that further progress could be made as early as next Monday, when some Republican senators believe the bill will be fit to proceed.

US ROUND-UP: Signal Energy, Nextracker selected for 728MW US portfolio, Longroad Energy seals financing for 200MWdc

July 21, 2021
A round-up of the latest stories from the US solar market, featuring news of EPC Signal Energy and tracker provider Nextracker being selected for a 728MW solar portfolio in Texas and California, and Longroad Energy completing a financing package for its 200MWdc solar project in Arizona.

New PV manufacturing bases outside China necessary to reduce supply disruption, India minister says

July 20, 2021
It is “unhealthy” for China to dominate solar manufacturing and production bases outside of the country are necessary to reduce the risk of supply chain disruptions, an Indian government official has said.

Vikram Solar opens new 1.3GW solar module facility in Tamil Nadu

July 20, 2021
Vikram Solar has completed a new 1.3GW solar module manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India, taking its total manufacturing output to 2.5GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

News

US Senate passes ‘once-in-a-generation’ bipartisan infrastructure deal

News

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

Features, Interviews

Unigreen Energy breaks ground on gigawatt HJT factory

News

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

News

Arctech delivers trackers for 575MW project in north China

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021