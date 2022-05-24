Subscribe
Floating solar, green hydrogen progress boosting renewables investment case – EY

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Kiwa adds to solar testing, inspection capabilities with PI Berlin acquisition

ESMC launches EU-wide project for solar manufacturing, member states urged to join

Australia’s new prime minister vows to make country ‘renewable energy superpower’

China’s solar investments reach US$4.4bn this year, 320GW of PV now installed – NEA

Ireland awards 1.5GW of solar in second RESS auction

Hitting the accelerator: Germany’s race to 215GW

Huawei and SolarEdge settle pending lawsuits, sign patent licence agreement

Maxeon hires new COO amidst continued transformation

PV Tech Insights: ‘at least five years’ before shipping costs fully normalise

Floating solar is among the emerging technologies that will help reduce share of gas in power generation in EY’s latest report. Image: Sungrow.

Energy independence strategies and emerging technologies such as floating solar are helping bolster renewables investment across Europe.

That is the verdict from consultancy firm EY’s latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI), which has European markets surging up its rankings table.

Arnaud de Giovanni, global renewables leader at EY, said with global energy markets in a state of flux owing to broad geopolitical concerns, there was now an “unprecedented” window of opportunity to support new energy technologies.

Floating solar and floating offshore wind were principal among the technologies highlighted by EY, with green hydrogen also building a head of steam in numerous markets.

 “Many renewables technologies that were considered new and high-risk in the recent past are fast showing the potential to become mainstream and are therefore attracting investment interest,” de Giovanni said.

For the fifth edition in a row, the US and China remained the leading two markets for renewables investment, with the US maintaining its lead at the top of the chart, a position they have held since the May 2020 edition when the US passed China.

However the rest of the top 10 has had quite a shuffle with the UK climbing two positions to third, a move driven by several factors among them the British Energy Security Strategy, the ScotWind leasing auction and battery storage adoption.

Other notable movements in the first positions include Germany moving up by three positions to fourth on the back of heightened renewable energy targets, while Spain (ninth) and the Netherlands (10th) moved up one position each.

Other European countries have made more material climbs in the ranking, with Finland and Austria gaining seven positions and Denmark four, owing to a target of producing 6GW of hydrogen annually by 2030.

Poland and Greece have also climbed up the RECAI since October 2021.

Finally, the report highlights the region of Latin America as a potential growth in terms of green energy, with Chile at the forefront of markets to watch as it aims to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, at US$1.05/kg by 2030.

The region is set to experience an increased growth in renewables if it manages to overcome certain barriers such as political uncertainty, a need for new regulatory frameworks, and financing complexities.

chile, ey, ey recai, floating pv, floating solar, gas prices, green energy technology, renewable energy country attractiveness index, uk

Read Next

Ampt delivers 240MW of string optimisers to Latin America’s ‘largest solar-plus-storage’ project

May 12, 2022
Power conversion technology provider Ampt has delivered 240MW of string optimisers to the “largest solar-plus-storage plant” in Latin America according to Ampt.

DNV bids to standardise FPV development through new joint industry projects

May 11, 2022
Energy advisory and assurance provider DNV has introduced two joint industry projects (JIPs) aimed to standardise the development of floating PV (FPV).
PV Tech Premium

Inside the grid challenges that stand between the UK and 70GW of solar PV by 2035

April 25, 2022
With tens of gigawatts of solar just waiting to be deployed, the UK solar market looks set to return to gigawatt-scale deployment. But with grid constraints listed as the biggest obstacle in both the short- and medium-term, Liam Stoker learns what, exactly, the problem is.

Essent, Solinoor to collaborate on PV-powered green hydrogen projects

April 22, 2022
Dutch energy company Essent and solar developer Solinoor will collaborate on the development of green hydrogen projects in the Netherlands using ground-based and floating solar PV.
PV Tech Premium

Portugal floating solar auction shows value of hybridising renewables assets

April 22, 2022
Portugal's latest solar auction made headlines earlier this month as record-low negative bids were posted, with the results illustrating the value developers place on securing a grid connection and the strong potential they see in hybridising renewables assets.
PV Tech Premium

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

April 20, 2022
PV Tech Premium examines the impact of Europe's energy crisis on both PPAs and merchant trading, exploring the different factors companies ought to consider when deciding on the balance of their operations

