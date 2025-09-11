Founder Group secures EPC contract for 30MW Malaysian solar plant

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

A statement on the contract said the EPC deal was with “prominent” Malaysian solar companies, without giving further details.

According to the firm, the plant is expected to generate around 60,000MWh of clean energy annually and supply nearly 60,000 Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). The construction contract is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

“We look forward to deepening our engagement with key partners who share our vision of supporting Malaysia’s renewable energy ambitions and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future,” said Lee Seng Chi, CEO of Founder Group.

Recently, the firm signed a US$220 million memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese polysilicon producer GCL Technology. The two companies agreed to explore, assess and undertake renewable energy projects across Malaysia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Under the agreement, the partners committed to sharing information, implementing joint actions, and reviewing progress regularly, while also contributing technical expertise to support identified initiatives.