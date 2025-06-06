Subscribe To Premium
France registers zero or negative prices nearly all of May

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
France registered its second-lowest price ever observed in May with -€118/MWh. Image: Mariana Proenca via Unsplash.

France has registered zero or negative energy prices for 90% of days in May 2025, according to data from energy storage developer Storio Energy.

This is an increase of a trend already registered in April 2025, when 80% of the days registered zero or negative prices.

The first day of the month registered a negative price of -€118/MWh (-US$135/MWh), which is the second lowest price ever observed, according to the French company. Two other days in May – 10th and 11th – also registered negative prices of €100/MWh or above. Not only has the country registered a record negative price during a single hour, it has also witnessed three days were prices remained negative between 10am until 4pm, with two of these days registering €0/MWh price at 5pm.

“This upheaval (which was expected but still surprises many people with its speed) is the consequence of a surplus of electricity production compared to demand, particularly during hours of high solar production,” wrote Jean-Yves Stephan, co-founder of Storio Energy, in a LinkedIn post.

Electricity prices in France between 10am and 5pm worsened in May 2025. Chart: Storio Energy.

According to Storio Energy, the average price for the entire month of May was of €19/MWh, numbers not reached since the Covid pandemic in April and May 2020.

For the first time this year, the average price of electricity between 10am until 5pm was negative, while prices skyrocketed in later hours of the day, compared to pervious months this year.

On average, energy prices have increased year-on-year, with a 47% rise in prices between January and May from €49/MWh in 2024 to €72/MWh in 2025. The average spread between maximum and minimum price also increased in that same period by 61% from €59/MWh in 2024 to €95/MWh in 2025.

France adds 1.4GW solar PV in Q1 2025

In other France-related news, the country added 1.4GW of solar PV during the first three months of 2025, according to the French Statistical Data and Studies Department (SDES).

This is a 27% increase from the 1.1GW added during the same period in 2024, and brings the cumulative installed solar PV in France to 26.8GW at the end of March 2025.

Most of the solar PV installed came from projects with a power higher than 100kW, with over 1GW of the total 1.4GW. Projects between 100kW and 250kW power contributed with 624MW of the total added solar PV in Q1 2025.

Per region, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, in southwestern France, has the most cumulative solar PV installed with 5.9GW, followed by neighbouring region Occitania with 4.7GW and eastern region Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes closing the podium with 3.2GW of total solar PV as of the end of March 2025. The three regions have also been the leading regions in newly installed solar PV in Q1 2025.

Electricity production from solar PV during Q1 2025 was of 5.4TWh, a 40% increase from the same period a year ago and represented 3.8% of France’s total electricity consumption.

Attendees at the 2024 Renewable Energy Revenues Summit.

European IPPs navigate rising negative power price challenge with new strategies

May 19, 2025
IPPs across Europe are rapidly adapting their business models as negative power prices become increasingly prevalent.
BNZ's Alamak Solar project in Spain.

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices rise just 1.3% in Q1 2025

May 13, 2025
The average value of a solar PPA signed in Europe in the first quarter of 2025 was just 1.3% higher than in the previous quarter, according to LevelTen.
15.2MWp solar farm in the Netherlands from French IPP Technique Solaire

French IPP Technique Solaire raises €302 million to build 240MW European PV portfolio

April 25, 2025
Technique Solaire has raised €302 million (US$343 million) in senior debt financing to build its European PV portfolio.
DAS Solar's Jiangsu Lvsi Port Project.

DAS Solar begins construction at 3GW PV module manufacturing facility in France

April 24, 2025
Leading Chinese firm DAS Solar has started construction at a 3GW module manufacturing facility in Mandeure, France, its first in Europe.
Akuo

Ardian acquires French IPP Akuo

March 25, 2025
The IPP has a renewables portfolio of 1.9GW solar, wind and energy storage capacity operational or under construction.
Axpo's rooftop solar project in France, the country's largest at the time of its commissioning.

France decreases 2035 solar PV target to 90GW

March 18, 2025
France has revised down its solar PV target by 2035 from 100GW to 90GW in its latest Multiannual Energy Programme (PPE3).

Singapore poised to be the ‘core’ of 25GW renewable and energy storage system in Southeast Asia

News

Involt Energy breaks ground on 1.8GW solar cell plant in India

News

Record 83% module test failure in Kiwa PVEL’s 2025 Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Tariffs to ‘significantly’ increase costs and disrupt US solar and energy storage

News

Invenergy commissions 250MW Ohio solar PV project

News

Renewables supply 100% of South Australia’s electricity demand for almost a third of 2024

News

