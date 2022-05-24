Subscribe
Group Licence
News

French renewables firm CNR launches new unit to develop 1GWp of solar by 2030

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

French renewables firm CNR launches new unit to develop 1GWp of solar by 2030

News

Nextracker signs 1.5GW tracker supply deal with Silicon Ranch

News

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

News

Hanwha Group to invest US$3.3bn in clean energy over next five years, looking to establish solar R&D hub in South Korea

News

CEA seeing high demand for traceability services amid AD/CVD chaos, European module availability not strictly supply issue

Interviews, Long Reads, News

PV Tech Insights: What REPowerEU means for European solar

News

Floating solar, green hydrogen progress boosting renewables investment case – EY

News

Kiwa adds to solar testing, inspection capabilities with PI Berlin acquisition

News

ESMC launches EU-wide project for solar manufacturing, member states urged to join

News

Australia’s new prime minister vows to make country ‘renewable energy superpower’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A floating solar project from BayWa r.e. in the Netherlands. Image: BayWa r.e.

French renewable energy company Compagnie Nationale du Rhône (CNR) has set up a new subsidiary that will focus on the development of solar installations in the Rhône valley area of France.

Dubbed Solarhona, the unit will aim to deploy 1GWp of solar by 2030, prioritising ground-mount and floating PV projects with capacities up to 4MWp, as well as commercial and industrial rooftop systems.

CNR said the subsidiary’s business model will allow its partners – local authorities, companies and farmers – to be involved in the governance of solar projects.

With more than 80 plants already underway, Solarhona has 20 employees and plans to double its workforce in the next year.

According to CNR’s website, the company has 4GW of installed renewables capacity, including 45 hydropower plants, 46 wind farms and 22 solar projects.

Chair of CNR’s board, Laurence Borie-Bancel, said the company has reconsidered its business model to accelerate the development of renewables.

CNR’s expansion in the floating solar segment comes after renewables developer and asset manager RES received planning permission last year for a 65.5MW floating PV project that will be installed at a former quarry in northeastern France.

Recent research from consultancy Fitch Solutions said the projected growth in floating PV globally will pose significant benefits to the hydroelectric pumped storage sector given the synergies between the two technologies.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
CNR, Compagnie Nationale du Rhône, floating solar, france, Solarhona

Read Next

Floating solar, green hydrogen progress boosting renewables investment case – EY

May 24, 2022
Energy independence strategies and emerging technologies such as floating solar are helping bolster renewables investment across Europe.

DNV bids to standardise FPV development through new joint industry projects

May 11, 2022
Energy advisory and assurance provider DNV has introduced two joint industry projects (JIPs) aimed to standardise the development of floating PV (FPV).

Lightsource bp sets up in France, targeting 1GW solar pipeline by 2026

May 9, 2022
Solar developer Lightsource bp is setting up operations in France as it looks to reach a 1GW pipeline of large-scale PV projects in the country by 2026.

Neoen revenues jump on strong solar, energy storage performance

May 4, 2022
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen recorded a 36% leap in revenue in Q1 2022, solar revenue rising 31% year-on-year.

KKR reaches agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma

May 2, 2022
Investment firm KKR has reached an agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma.
PV Tech Premium

Portugal floating solar auction shows value of hybridising renewables assets

April 22, 2022
Portugal's latest solar auction made headlines earlier this month as record-low negative bids were posted, with the results illustrating the value developers place on securing a grid connection and the strong potential they see in hybridising renewables assets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Kiwa adds to solar testing, inspection capabilities with PI Berlin acquisition

News

Huawei and SolarEdge settle pending lawsuits, sign patent licence agreement

News

ESMC launches EU-wide project for solar manufacturing, member states urged to join

News

Australia’s new prime minister vows to make country ‘renewable energy superpower’

News

Floating solar, green hydrogen progress boosting renewables investment case – EY

News

China’s solar investments reach US$4.4bn this year, 320GW of PV now installed – NEA

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021