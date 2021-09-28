Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

RES gets green light to develop France’s ‘largest’ floating solar project

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

RES gets green light to develop France’s ‘largest’ floating solar project

News

Quinbrook acquires major 350MW UK solar-plus-storage site

News

Plans revealed for 10GW green hydrogen project in Mauritania

News

Unlocking floating PV’s power potential

Featured Articles, Features

ARENA to support Australian microgrids with new funding

News

Premier Energies gets funding to support cell, module manufacturing expansion

News

174 Power, TotalEnergies break ground on behind-the-meter solar plant in Texas

News

Ubiquity Solar to build 350MWp cell manufacturing plant in New York

News

JinkoSolar setting up 7GW ingot and wafer plant in Vietnam

News

India’s PLI solar manufacturing scheme receives 55GW of bids

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The plant will be constructed at the site of former gravel pits. Image: Romain Berthiot.

Renewables developer and asset manager RES has secured planning permission for a 65.5MW floating solar project that will be installed at a former quarry in northeastern France.

Set to be built at a 127-hectare site of former gravel pits in the Grand Est region, the plant is the largest floating PV project authorised in France to date, RES said.

The project will feature solar modules fixed onto anchored floats, and commissioning is scheduled by the end of 2023.

“This first authorisation paves the way for our other projects of the same type,” said Céline Spitzhorn, solar director at RES, adding that the company is currently developing a portfolio of floating PV plants totalling more than 200MW.

France is already home to a 17MWp floating solar project that was said to be the largest facility of its kind when it was completed in 2019. Work is also now underway by EDF Renewables to construct a 20MW floating project that will be colocated with the Lazer hydroelectric plant in southeastern France.

Elsewhere, renewables developer BayWa r.e. recently completed two installs in the Netherlands totalling 71MWp that it said are the largest floating PV plants outside of Asia.

It was announced last month that Hanwha Solutions secured a deal to acquire RES Méditerranée, a RES-owned renewables development and construction business that has a pipeline in France of 5GW of utility-scale solar, onshore wind and storage projects.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
floating pv, floating solar, france, res, res group

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Unlocking floating PV’s power potential

September 28, 2021
Toni Weigl, head of product management for floating PV at BayWa r.e., explores the current trends for designing and developing floating solar projects and poses the question, where next for floating PV?

RES names ex-Vestas, SunPower exec as new CEO

September 22, 2021
Renewables developer and asset manager RES has named Eduardo Medina as its new chief executive designate, with the former Vestas, SunPower and Acciona exec set to take over at the end of next month.

Thailand’s ‘largest’ floating solar project comes online

September 17, 2021
A 58.5MW floating PV plant in Thailand, said to be the largest install of its kind in the country, has been connected to the grid, according to inverter and floating solutions supplier Sungrow.

EU approves French support scheme for rooftop solar

September 2, 2021
The European Commission (EC) has given the green light to a French aid scheme that is expected to support the development of 3.7GW of rooftop solar.

Singapore eyeing 144MWp of floating solar on reservoirs

August 23, 2021
Singapore’s national water agency PUB is considering the installation of two floating solar projects with a combined capacity of 144MWp as part of efforts to utilise the city-state’s reservoirs for renewables generation.

US solar manufacturers secure DOE funding to help develop innovative tech

August 12, 2021
Nine US projects will receive funding from the country’s Department of Energy (DOE) to accelerate the commercialisation of technologies that can help integrate more solar electricity into the energy grid.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

174 Power, TotalEnergies break ground on behind-the-meter solar plant in Texas

News

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer Sol Alliance

News

Spanish windfall profit tax slammed as warnings over investor confidence grow

News

India’s PLI solar manufacturing scheme receives 55GW of bids

News

Ubiquity Solar to build 350MWp cell manufacturing plant in New York

News

Moroccan solar-wind mega hybrid unveiled

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

Free Webinar: Efficiency limits for PERC, TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell production

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021