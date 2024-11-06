Subscribe To Premium
FTC Solar, Dunlieh Energy sign 1GW PV tracker supply

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Balance of System, Power Plants
Americas

FTC Solar trackers in use
This is the second gigawatt-scale PV tracker supply from FTC Solar, in less than a month, to utility-scale solar projects in Nebraska, US. Image: FTC Solar

US tracker company FTC Solar has signed a 1GW PV tracker supply agreement with renewables developer Dunlieh Energy beginning in 2025.

The first project for which solar trackers will be supplied is the Situla Energy Project. It is a 500MW solar-plus-storage site which is under development in Banner County, Nebraska, US. Delivery of the trackers is expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

This is the second gigawatt-scale supply agreement for FTC Solar in less than a month. The company recently signed a 1GW supply deal for its 1P Pioneer trackers with renewables developer Sandhills Energy.

This supply deal is for three utility-scale solar projects, all located in Nebraska. Tracker delivery for the three projects – with a capacity of 448MW, 320MW and 225MW, with the latter already announced in October 2023 – is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025 and continue until Q4 2026.

“FTC Solar has impressive, high-quality tracker technology that is incredibly fast, safe, and easy to install,” said Thaer Flieh, CEO of Dunlieh Energy. “The Situla project is poised to provide great value to the community, and FTC’s highly constructible design will lend itself incredibly well for that and other future developments.”

Both tracker supply agreements are boons for Nebraska’s solar market, which has so far been a laggard in the US with only 203MW of installed capacity, according to data from trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The completion of the two renewables developers’ portfolios would increase Nebraska’s PV capacity by tenfold in the coming years.

