Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

FTC Solar posts 57.6% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in Q1 25

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Alliant Energy commissions solar capacity with 200MW Iowa plant

News

FTC Solar posts 57.6% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in Q1 25

News

Arevon begins construction at 430MW solar PV project in Missouri

News

Canadian Solar Q1 profits fall, considers manufacturing ‘relocation’ due to tariffs

News

ESMC calls for restriction of remote access to PV inverters from China

News

Solar generation in Australia’s NEM up 13% year-on-year in April

Features, Long Reads

First Solar revises 2025 guidance down due to tariff impact

News

QatarEnergy inaugurates 875MW solar portfolio

News

Almaden to build PV glass manufacturing facility in UAE with annual production capacity of 500,000 tons

News

Stonepeak acquires stake in Repsol’s 777MW US solar-plus-storage portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
FTC Solar trackers.
The company’s revenue of US$20.8 million exceeded its forecast of US$18-20 million. Image: FTC Solar.

US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has announced a 57.6% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue in the first quarter of this year, with total revenue exceeding the company’s forecasts.

This quarter’s revenue of US$20.8 million is an increase over the US$13.2 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2024, and the US$12.6 million posted in the first quarter of 2024. This marks the third consecutive quarter of revenue growth for the company, and exceeds the revenue forecasts of US$18-20 million made in the fourth quarter of last year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

These positive developments are shown in the graph below, and represent a clear improvement over the figures posted in 2024. The company attributed much of this growth to a decline in total operating expenses, which fell from US$10.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 to US$7.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, which helped decrease losses from operations from US$12.5 million to US$10.6 million over the same period.

Last year, FTC Solar announced both new products — including an autonomous hail stow programme — and a reverse stock split to improve the company’s financial fortunes, steps which appear to be yielding results. FTC Solar also signed a 1GW tracker supply deal with Dunlieh Energy in November, and president and CEO Yann Brandt explained that these additions had been a key contributor to the company’s recent growth.

“In recent months we have added multiples of our current annual revenue run rate to our backlog [and] signed agreements totalling more than 6.5GW with Tier 1 customers,” said Brandt. “Our priority is to demonstrate continued progress and convert the increased customer interest and wins into sustainable growth and profitability.”

FTC Solar also announced new executive appointments, with Darrell Jackson and Max Sultan joining its board of directors. These appointments follow the hiring of Brandt from FlexGen, which was completed last July.

Brandt also said that he is “bullish” about the company’s long-term financial prospects, and this is reflected in FTC Solar’s more ambitious forecasts for the second quarter. The company expects revenue to grow to US$19-24 million, and operating expenses to increase slightly to US$7.8-8.6 million.

FTC Solar’s more positive results are good news for the US solar sector, which has responded with uncertainty and negativity to the tariffs imposed by president Donald Trump on products from overseas. A report from Anza found that the tariffs had created uncertainty for actors across the supply chain, and earlier this week, cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film manufacturer First Solar revised down its financial forecasts for the year, due to the tariffs, an ominous development for a leading US manufacturer of solar products.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
americas, finance, financial results, ftc solar, trackers, us

Read Next

A solar project in Iowa.

Alliant Energy commissions solar capacity with 200MW Iowa plant

May 1, 2025
US utility Alliant Energy has opened a 200MW solar facility in Linn County, Iowa, called Pleasant Creek Solar.
Arevon breaks ground on Missouri Kelso solar PV project

Arevon begins construction at 430MW solar PV project in Missouri

May 1, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Arevon Energy has begun construction of its 430MW solar PV project in the US state of Missouri.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar Q1 profits fall, considers manufacturing ‘relocation’ due to tariffs

May 1, 2025
Shanghai-listed solar manufacturer Canadian Solar has posted massively decreased profits in Q1 2025 amid “high trade barriers” and “severe supply-demand imbalances”.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar revises 2025 guidance down due to tariff impact

April 30, 2025
Cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar has issued revised guidance to reflect the expected impact of the implementation of new tariffs set by Donald Trump’s administration.
Repsol will have the option of buying the remainder of Hecate three years after the initial deal closes. Image: Repsol/Flickr.

Stonepeak acquires stake in Repsol’s 777MW US solar-plus-storage portfolio

April 30, 2025
Stonepeak has acquired a 46.3% stake in Repsol’s 777MW solar and storage portfolio currently in operation in New Mexico and Texas.
Iberdrola offices. Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola records €2 billion profits in Q1 2025

April 30, 2025
Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola has reported huge profits of over €2 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar revises 2025 guidance down due to tariff impact

News

JinkoSolar posts US$181 million losses in Q1 25, citing low prices and US tariffs

News

Recent tariffs prompting caution from US solar PV suppliers – Anza

News

Almaden to build PV glass manufacturing facility in UAE with annual production capacity of 500,000 tons

News

Daqo posts losses of US$81.5 million in Q1 as polysilicon production and sales continue to fall

News

QatarEnergy inaugurates 875MW solar portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.