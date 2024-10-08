Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

GAIL, AM Green partner for 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects in India

By George Heynes
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

NextPower UK ESG signs PPA agreement for the ‘UK’s largest’ operating solar PV power plant

News

GAIL, AM Green partner for 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects in India

News

Working through a queued-up and ageing grid

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Engie bags €500 million loan from International Finance Corporation

News

Alpex Solar to build 1.6GW solar cell plant in India

News

US DOE invests US$1.5 billion in new transmission, releases NREL transmission study findings

News

New Mexico increases community solar programme by 300MW

News

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

News

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

News

Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The MoU will support the production of green eMethanol. Image: GAIL.

Indian state-owned energy company GAIL has partnered with green gases producer AM Green (AMG) to jointly explore establishing 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects across India.

Formalised via signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU), both parties also plan to conduct studies for the long-term supply of approximately 350,000 thousand metric tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide (CO2) produced by GAIL in its gas processing plants.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

GAIL said this CO2 would be used to produce eMethanol, an environmentally friendly fuel that can help reduce carbon emissions and support a circular economy. Additionally, GAIL will have the option to invest in the proposed eMethanol project, establishing a strategic partnership that aligns with both companies’ goals of promoting sustainable energy solutions.

Rajeev Singhal, director of business development at GAIL, believes that developing renewable energy generation projects will help reduce India’s carbon footprint by enabling the production of green gases.

“By facilitating the supply of CO2 for eMethanol production, we are taking a proactive approach to reduce carbon emissions and support alternative fuel development. Development of renewable energy projects will support reducing carbon footprint of the country and advancing India’s transition to a greener energy landscape. The partnership between GAIL and AMG is set to augment technological innovation in India while also promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability.” Singhal said.

AM Green, owned by Indian renewable energy company Greenko Group, has lofty ambitions to become “one of the most cost-competitive producers of green hydrogen, green ammonia, and other green molecules in the world”. It has already set its sights on producing five million tonnes per annum of green ammonia by 2030, representning around one million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen.

The companies said the hybrid solar PV and wind projects, combined with Greenko’s upcoming pumped hydro energy storage projects, which total 3.3GW, are poised to supply round-the-clock power to the end users, including the proposed eMethanol project.

Mahesh Kolli, group president of AM Green, said the deal will contribute to India’s ambition to become a major exporter of green molecules for industrial decarbonisation.

“This partnership demonstrates AM Green’s emerging leadership position as a global clean energy transition solutions platform while contributing to India’s ambition of emerging as an exporter of reliable, sustainable and lowest cost green molecules and its derivatives accelerating industrial decarbonisation globally. The production of green methanol shall also help in decarbonisation of hard to abate sectors like shipping, steel, cement, and more,” Kolli added.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
AM Green, GAIL, greenko, hybrid, hybrid solar, india, solar pv

Read Next

The PPA covers the 75MW Llanwern solar PV power plant in Newport, Wales. Image: NextEnergy Group.

NextPower UK ESG signs PPA agreement for the ‘UK’s largest’ operating solar PV power plant

October 8, 2024
NextPower UK ESG has signed one of the UK’s largest solar sleeved PV PPAs with Anglian Water Services covering the 75MW Llanwern project.
Alpex Solar is currently increasing its module nameplate capacity from 450MW to over 2GW across two assembly plants in India. Image: Alpex Solar.

Alpex Solar to build 1.6GW solar cell plant in India

October 7, 2024
Alpex Solar's solar cell foray will be carried out in three phases with the first one adding 500MW annual nameplate capacity by October 2025.
Image: Shutterstock

US DOE invests US$1.5 billion in new transmission, releases NREL transmission study findings

October 7, 2024
The new projects will support new capacity in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico as well Maine.
post-Guanajuato-para-Blue-Grass-x-elio-australia-queensland

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

October 7, 2024
The Australian government has granted Spanish solar PV developer X-Elio the green light to develop its 350MW Sixteen Mile solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.
Xcel's Sherco Solar plant will now have a total capacity of 710MW. Image: Xcel

Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

October 4, 2024
Xcel Energy has reached an agreement on its 2024 Resource Plan which it says will reduce its carbon emissions by 80%.
PV CellTech USA is the first in the conference series dedicated to US manufacturing. Image: PV Tech

New US cell capacity would be ‘pivotal moment’ in PV landscape – Finlay Colville

October 4, 2024
“The required investment and technical know-how [for establishing cell capacity] is significantly more complex and substantial [than modules]”, Colville said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Engie bags €500 million loan from International Finance Corporation

News

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

News

Alpex Solar to build 1.6GW solar cell plant in India

News

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China’s WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

Features, Interviews

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

News

Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.