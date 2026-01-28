GameChange Solar launches distributed generation division

Solar PV tracker supplier GameChange Solar has launched a distributed generation division to cater to commercial and industrial (C&I) and community solar markets.
Through this expansion, the company will aim to provide “customised, high-performance solutions” for C&I and community solar projects across the US. GameChange Solar added that it would adapt its utility-scale products, including its Genius Tracker and fixed-tilt systems, to the “unique requirements” of the distributed solar sector.
“By capitalising on our expertise in utility-scale solar deployments and continued investment in domestic supply chains, GameChange Solar delivers robust racking systems that set new benchmarks for quality, reliability, and long-term value for our partners,” said Phillip Vyhanek, GameChange Solar CEO.
“Distributed generation represents a fast-growing and strategically critical segment of the renewable energy market,” Vyhanek added.
GameChange Solar’s launch of a dedicated distributed generation division comes after several US states implemented legislation in the past few months aimed to boost community solar adoption within their borders. This includes Illinois’ Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act, New Jersey’s plans to build 3GW of new community solar by 2029 and a Wisconsin proposal to improve access to community solar projects.
Combined, community solar and C&I markets added at least 700MW of new solar PV in each of the first three quarters of 2025, according to data from trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
However, questions remain as to the future of the community solar segment in particular. A report from analyst Wood Mackenzie, in collaboration with the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), highlighted that installations of community solar capacity were down by 36% year-on-year during the first half of 2025. Meanwhile, the outlook for community solar in the next five years was revised down by 8% compared to the previous outlook published earlier in 2025.