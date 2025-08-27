Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New Jersey to seek 3GW community solar by 2029 with new legislation

By April Bonner

Latest

Australia: Pacific Energy claims ‘first’ off-grid solar-plus-storage plant to power NSW mine

News

RP Global breaks ground on 50MWp solar project at former German lignite mine

News

New Jersey to seek 3GW community solar by 2029 with new legislation

News

One high-quality dataset is enough: Rethinking common data practices in PV projects

Features, Guest Blog

Statkraft sells 120MWp Netherlands solar portfolio to Greenchoice

News

Noria starts construction at first US floating solar project to use trackers

News

US solar market must think in ‘years and decades’ amid ‘complicated’ supply challenges – ACP

News

FTC Solar, Levona Renewables sign 1GW PV tracker supply agreement

News

Ferrovial to build 250MW solar PV facility in Texas

News

‘US solar manufacturing is at a crossroads’

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy, signed a new legislation seeking 3GW of community solar
Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, pictured above, also signed legislation setting an energy storage incentive programme. Image: Phil Murphy via Bluesky.

The governor of the US state of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, has signed a new legislation that seeks to build 3GW of new community solar by 2029.

Under legislation S4530/A5768, the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) will launch registration by 1 October 2025 to seek additional community solar capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Community solar has delivered real benefits for working families across New Jersey, but our current limits on project development are holding back its full potential,” said senator Vin Gopal, one of the sponsors of Bill S4530/A5768.

“This bill modernises the program to meet today’s needs, cutting red tape, creating savings, and accelerating our clean energy transition. At a time of rising electricity costs, we should be making it easier, not harder, to build local solar projects that lower bills and reduce strain on our grid,” added Gopal.

The governor of New Jersey also passed another piece of legislation, A5267/S4289, setting a transmission-scale energy storage incentive programme. The initiative seeks to expedite the installation of new clean energy capacity and lower costs for New Jersey’s energy customers, while reaching the state’s target of 2GW operational energy storage by 2030.

These pieces of legislation enable the rapid expansion of New Jersey’s community solar programme and the swift creation of new energy storage facilities. Under the Murphy administration, operational solar PV capacity has increased from 2.4GW to 5.2GW.

The governor’s office claims that rising energy costs in the state result from mismanagement by the regional grid operator, PJM. Earlier this year, Murphy called for a formal investigation “into the energy cost crisis facilitated by PJM”.

This story was first published on our sister site Energy-storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
community solar, energy storage, new jersey, policy and legislation, us

Read Next

Image: Pacific Energy.

Australia: Pacific Energy claims ‘first’ off-grid solar-plus-storage plant to power NSW mine

August 28, 2025
developer Pacific Energy has successfully commissioned a 26MW solar-plus-storage site at the Atlas-Campaspe mine in NSW, Australia.
Noria's Aurea Solar project in Colorado.

Noria starts construction at first US floating solar project to use trackers

August 27, 2025
Noria has started construction on a 50kW floating PV pilot project, which includes the first trackers on a floating solar project in the US.
Image: Port Houston.

US solar market must think in ‘years and decades’ amid ‘complicated’ supply challenges – ACP

August 27, 2025
Long-term procurement decisions from the US solar industry could support US solar manufacturing, regardless of changes to federal tax credits, PV Tech has heard.
FTC Solar trackers.

FTC Solar, Levona Renewables sign 1GW PV tracker supply agreement

August 27, 2025
Tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has signed a 1GW solar PV tracker and software supply agreement with engineering firm Levona Renewables.
The facility is slated to open in 2027 and will generate around 450GWh of electricity each year. Image: Unsplash.

Ferrovial to build 250MW solar PV facility in Texas

August 27, 2025
Spanish infrastructure provider Ferrovial Energy will build a 250MW solar photovoltaic facility in Milam County, Texas.
MJ Shiao crop
Premium

‘US solar manufacturing is at a crossroads’

August 27, 2025
American Clean Power Association’s MJ Shiao assesses the state of US PV manufacturing in the wake of recent policy developments.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ABO Energy closes US$279.8 million loan to fund renewable projects

News

RP Global breaks ground on 50MWp solar project at former German lignite mine

News

Ferrovial to build 250MW solar PV facility in Texas

News

‘US solar manufacturing is at a crossroads’

Features, Interviews

Noria starts construction at first US floating solar project to use trackers

News

US solar market must think in ‘years and decades’ amid ‘complicated’ supply challenges – ACP

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.