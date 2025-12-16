GameChange Solar to supply 1.2GW trackers to Khulis solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

“The Khulis plant will showcase how advanced engineering, and robust technology can deliver reliable performance even in the most challenging environmental conditions,” said GameChange Solar president and CEO of international Vikas Bansal.

GameChange Solar expects construction at the project to begin this month, ahead of project commissioning planned for November 2027. The news follows the signing of another tracker deal between GameChange Solar and a developer in the Middle East and North Africa region, with the company having signed a deal with UAE renewable energy developer AMEA Power for the 1GW second phase of the Abydos solar-plus-storage project in Egypt.

The China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for both the Khulis and Abydos projects, and Bansal noted that the latest collaboration between GameChange Solar and CEEC brings the total capacity on which the companies have collaborated close to 3GW. Other EPC partners for the Khulis project include the China Energy Engineering Group Guangdong Power Engineering Company (GPEC) and the Northwest Electric Power Design Institute (NWEPDI), which is also based in China.

The Khulis project is one of five solar PV projects, with a combined capacity of 12GW, for which ACWA Power signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) in July this year.