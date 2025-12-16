Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

GameChange Solar to supply 1.2GW trackers to Khulis solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

By JP Casey
December 16, 2025
Power Plants, Balance of System
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

News

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

News

GameChange Solar to supply 1.2GW trackers to Khulis solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

News

EU identifies solar inverters as ‘high-risk’ in new Security Doctrine

News

UL Solutions grants 9703 certification to Voltage Energy 2kV EBOS products

News

How Imperial Star came up with its US solar domestic content calculator

Long Reads, Features

SEG Solar breaks ground on 3GW ingot/wafer PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia

News

Acciona Energia sells stake in 1.3GW US solar PV portfolio

News

France awards 507MW solar PV in latest tender, average price decreases to €74.13/MWh

News

Soltec confirms 80% share buyout, continues focus on solar trackers

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
GameChange Solar trackers in operation.
GameChange Solar will supply its Genius Tracker 1P system to the Khulis project. Image: GameChange Solar.

US solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar will supply 1.2GW of trackers for ACWA Power’s 2GW Khulis solar PV project, currently under construction in Saudi Arabia.

The company will supply its Genius Tracker 1P system to the project, which includes a number of GameChange systems, including the SmartStow and WeatherSmart systems. The company noted that the trackers would be able to function effectively in the “harsh climate” of Saudi Arabia, which is prone to high wind speeds and extreme heat.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“The Khulis plant will showcase how advanced engineering, and robust technology can deliver reliable performance even in the most challenging environmental conditions,” said GameChange Solar president and CEO of international Vikas Bansal.

GameChange Solar expects construction at the project to begin this month, ahead of project commissioning planned for November 2027. The news follows the signing of another tracker deal between GameChange Solar and a developer in the Middle East and North Africa region, with the company having signed a deal with UAE renewable energy developer AMEA Power for the 1GW second phase of the Abydos solar-plus-storage project in Egypt.

The China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for both the Khulis and Abydos projects, and Bansal noted that the latest collaboration between GameChange Solar and CEEC brings the total capacity on which the companies have collaborated close to 3GW. Other EPC partners for the Khulis project include the China Energy Engineering Group Guangdong Power Engineering Company (GPEC) and the Northwest Electric Power Design Institute (NWEPDI), which is also based in China.

The Khulis project is one of five solar PV projects, with a combined capacity of 12GW, for which ACWA Power signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) in July this year.

UPCOMING EVENT

Intersolar Middle East 2026 – The Leading Solar Event in the Middle East

7 April 2026
Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE
Intersolar Middle East and Middle East Energy are coming together to present the mega energy event for the MENA region. From April 7–9, 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre will host Intersolar Middle East Exhibition and Conference alongside the 50th Middle East Energy. Intersolar Middle East focusses on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, and energy storage systems. The combined event expects to attract more than 45,000 trade visitors from around the world and feature 1,900+ exhibitors.
More Info
acwa power, gamechange solar, genius trackers, khulis project, middle east, projects, saudi arabia, trackers

Read Next

An Ecoprogetti manufacturing plant.

Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

December 16, 2025
Ecoprogetti has installed a new 400MW module production facility in Oman, to be operated by American Advanced Clean Energy (AACE).
The Serra da Babilônia hybrid power plant in Brazil.

Equinor starts operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project

December 9, 2025
Equinor has started commercial operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project in the Brazilian state of Bahia.
The ACWA Power-Bapco Energies signing ceremony.

ACWA Power, Bapco Energies to build 2.8GW solar-plus-storage project in Saudi Arabia

December 9, 2025
ACWA Power and Bapco Energies have signed an agreement to build a 2.8GW solar plant in Saudi Arabia, to be co-located with a BESS.
A BayWa solar project in the UK.

BayWa r.e. sells 89MW UK solar portfolio to Capital Dynamics

December 5, 2025
BayWa r.e. has sold two of its UK solar farms, which have a combined capacity of 89.9MW, to global asset management firm Capital Dynamics
An Origis Energy solar project in Florida.

Origis secures finance from Advantage Capital for 305MW US solar PV portfolio

December 5, 2025
Origis Energy has raised US$265 million in finance from Advantage Capital to support the development of a 305MW solar PV portfolio in the US.
A BayWa r.e. solar-plus-storage system.

WBS Power sells German solar-plus-storage project

December 5, 2025
WBS Power has sold the 150MW solar, 500MW/2,000MWh BESS Project Jupiter in Brandenburg, Germany, to investor Prime Capital.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SEG Solar breaks ground on 3GW ingot/wafer PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia

News

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Potentia, Origis and Baywa r.e. close PV financing deals

News

US solar PV companies are not waiting for FEOC guidance – Crux survey

News

Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

News

Soltec confirms 80% share buyout, continues focus on solar trackers

News

How Imperial Star came up with its US solar domestic content calculator

Long Reads, Features

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA