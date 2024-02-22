GameChange Solar to expand US tracker annual production to 35GW

US tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar has expanded its annual domestic production target to 35GW.
Over a year after expanding its manufacturing capacity to 24GW, the company aims to increase the domestic production capacity for key solar components, while enabling the company to deliver solar tracker systems which contain 70% of domestic content and with the potential to increase it to over 85%, upon request from its customers.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
However, it didn’t say when it expects to reach the 35GW capacity figure.
The increased capacity will be carried across more than 30 manufacturing locations in 16 US states, and help customers qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act domestic content requirements.
Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar, said: “We are proud to be growing our contribution to the increase in US solar manufacturing, helping to create clean energy jobs, and contributing to the global energy transition.”
In the span of six years, GameChange Solar has increased its US capacity target by nearly sixfold from 6GW of PV trackers and fixed-mounted in 2018 to the current target of 35GW. In the past few years, solar trackers have become an important element of solar projects and have proven to play a fundamental part in a PV system’s resilience in the face of ever-increasing extreme conditions, such as hailstorms.
Outside of the US, the company recently opened a tracker manufacturing facility in the eastern region of Bahia, Brazil, with an annual nameplate capacity of 2.5GW. The capacity could be expanded to meet additional demand both locally and other Latin American markets.