GameChange Solar to expand US tracker annual production to 35GW

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Fraunhofer ISE opens module technology evaluation lab

Arevon Energy secures US$1.1 billion for 374MW solar-plus-storage project in California

Iraq looks to deploy 12GW solar PV by 2030

US module capacity to reach 35GW by year’s end, says CEA

Turkey’s installed solar capacity reaches 12.2GW

Lightsource bp funds 288MW solar PV portfolio in Texas, uses IRA’s transferability provisions

Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

Sunrun installs 1GW of new solar capacity in 2023 as storage attachment rate hits 45%

GameChange Solar’s US tracker manufacturing capacity is carried over more than 30 locations, across 16 states. Image: GameChange Solar.

US tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar has expanded its annual domestic production target to 35GW.

Over a year after expanding its manufacturing capacity to 24GW, the company aims to increase the domestic production capacity for key solar components, while enabling the company to deliver solar tracker systems which contain 70% of domestic content and with the potential to increase it to over 85%, upon request from its customers.

However, it didn’t say when it expects to reach the 35GW capacity figure.

The increased capacity will be carried across more than 30 manufacturing locations in 16 US states, and help customers qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act domestic content requirements.

Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar, said: “We are proud to be growing our contribution to the increase in US solar manufacturing, helping to create clean energy jobs, and contributing to the global energy transition.”

In the span of six years, GameChange Solar has increased its US capacity target by nearly sixfold from 6GW of PV trackers and fixed-mounted in 2018 to the current target of 35GW. In the past few years, solar trackers have become an important element of solar projects and have proven to play a fundamental part in a PV system’s resilience in the face of ever-increasing extreme conditions, such as hailstorms.

Outside of the US, the company recently opened a tracker manufacturing facility in the eastern region of Bahia, Brazil, with an annual nameplate capacity of 2.5GW. The capacity could be expanded to meet additional demand both locally and other Latin American markets.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
