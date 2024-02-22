GameChange Solar to expand US tracker annual production to 35GW

However, it didn’t say when it expects to reach the 35GW capacity figure.

The increased capacity will be carried across more than 30 manufacturing locations in 16 US states, and help customers qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act domestic content requirements.

Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar, said: “We are proud to be growing our contribution to the increase in US solar manufacturing, helping to create clean energy jobs, and contributing to the global energy transition.”

In the span of six years, GameChange Solar has increased its US capacity target by nearly sixfold from 6GW of PV trackers and fixed-mounted in 2018 to the current target of 35GW. In the past few years, solar trackers have become an important element of solar projects and have proven to play a fundamental part in a PV system’s resilience in the face of ever-increasing extreme conditions, such as hailstorms.

Outside of the US, the company recently opened a tracker manufacturing facility in the eastern region of Bahia, Brazil, with an annual nameplate capacity of 2.5GW. The capacity could be expanded to meet additional demand both locally and other Latin American markets.