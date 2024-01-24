GameChange Solar opens 2.5GW Brazilian solar tracker facility

The trackers fabricated at the Brazilian factory have also been granted FINAME certification from the Brazilian Development Bank, which certifies the trackers meet Brazil’s domestic content and manufacturing process requirements.

With this new solar tracker facility in Brazil, GameChange Solar joins other tracker suppliers in opening a factory in the Latin American country, including TrinaTracker and Nextracker, which opened a research and development facility in 2022.

Ion Accosta, operations director & head of Brazil at GameChange Solar, said: “Having the factory and service center in addition to our business headquarters in São Paolo is such a great step for us in Brazil. We will be able to provide unparalleled service to our customers with the ability to provide in-country manufacturing, training, service, and support.”

Over the years, the Brazilian market has become one of the most important globally in terms of capacity additions, with distributed generation leading the country’s growth in solar PV.

The latest data from trade association Absolar indicates an installed capacity of over 35GW, adding 10GW of solar PV as of November 2023, of which 70% (25GW) comes from distributed generation.