Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

GCL-Poly confirms completion of its granular silicon facility, expects US$850m net profit in 2021

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Materials
Central & East Asia

Latest

GCL-Poly confirms completion of its granular silicon facility, expects US$850m net profit in 2021

News

Daqo Xinjiang subsidiary forecasting five-fold profit jump as expansion plans progress

News

Leeward Renewable Energy signs PPAs with Verizon for 360MW of solar

News

Solar forecasting errors in the US lower than previously thought, says Berkeley Lab study

News

PODCAST: Scaling up solar PV, California’s net metering row explained

News

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

News

India could be at risk of supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment, Fitch warns

News

European Commission launches consultation ahead of solar strategy reveal

News

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Greek solar market ‘about to take off’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
GCL-Poly confirmed the completion of its granular silicon facility, which will have a final production capacity of 30,000MT. Image: GCL-Poly

Major polysilicon and wafer producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings confirmed the completion of its granular silicon facility and, in a major reversal of its fortunes in 2020, is expecting RMB5.4 billion (US$850 million) in net profit for 2021, according to a company statement.

The company said the granular silicon it produced in 2021 accounted for roughly 18% of the total silicon materials output as it credited the granular silicon project with strengthening its financial position, “with the gross profit margin of the granular silicon products higher than that of the rod silicon by over approximately 15%”.

In 2021, GCL-Poly completed the construction of its 30,000MT granular silicon facility. Currently, the site has a production capacity of 20,000MT, with the remaining 10,000MT “expected” to come online in February.  

“The operation costs and product quality of the granular silicon project meet or even beat the expected standard,” said GCL-Poly.

The Hong Kong headquartered company said despite “various negative factors”, such as high raw material and energy costs, it expected RMB5.4 billion in profit for 2021, compared with a massive net loss of around RMB4.9 billion in 2020.

This, it said, was down to a more than 50% decrease in aggregate losses for its non-solar material business segment in 2021 after it decreased its one-off impairment losses for the solar power plants unit, while also decreasing finance costs as it repaid debts.

In February last year, GCL-Poly signed a supply agreement with rival LONGi to supply all of LONGi’s seven monocrystalline ingot/wafer subsidiaries with a total of 91,400MT of polysilicon from March 2021 through to the end of 2023.   

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
business update, china, gcl-poly, granular silicon, longi, silicon

Read Next

Distributed PV led the way to China installing 53GW of PV in 2021

January 20, 2022
Distributed PV installations in China topped 29GW last year, contributing more than half of total solar installations in the country for the first time.

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

January 17, 2022
Solar module manufacturer Seraphim has launched its new S5 series of high-efficiency PV modules with a maximum power output of up to 670W and an efficiency of 21.57%.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices up as Qinghai earthquake disrupts supply

January 16, 2022
Solar wafer prices have experienced a slight increase in price since the middle of last week after an earthquake struck Qinghai earlier this month, disrupting production.

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

January 13, 2022
Finlay Colville, head of market research at Solar Media, reveals the top ten PV module suppliers last year in the first of a two-part blog, exploring not just shipment volumes but also the overall supplier bankability.

Tongwei expects 2021 profit to more than double as manufacturer benefits from pricing trends

January 10, 2022
Upstream solar major Tongwei has forecasted for profits to more-than-double in its 2021 financial year on the back of increased material and cell prices experienced last year.

PV industry grew to 191GW in 2021 as new production-led paradigm unfolds

January 7, 2022
The solar PV industry produced more than 190GW of modules during 2021, as the industry went through its first major production-led supply cycle, Finlay Colville reveals in exclusive analysis for PV Tech.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

News

India could be at risk of supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment, Fitch warns

News

European Commission launches consultation ahead of solar strategy reveal

News

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

News

TrinaTracker takes aim at Middle East PV market with launch of new 1P tracker product

News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021