GCL-SI n-type TOPCon module gets TÜV certification

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

In January GCL-SI launched its plan to build a 10GW TOPCon cell production facility in Leshan. Image: GCL-SI.

GCL System Integration Technology (GCL-SI) has received TÜV Rheinland certification for its 210mm and 182mm n-type TOPCon modules.

With a maximum power output of 685W for the 210mm mono bifacial modules and 575W for the 182mm modules, the full series of GCL-SI n-type TOPCon modules has reached an efficiency of 22%, according to the company.

Describing the certification as a “significant breakthrough” for the company’s n-type TOPCon technology, GCL-SI CEO Shu Hua said it will “continue to improve n-type modules’ R&D innovation and mass production capabilities in the future.”

“The recognition from TÜV Rheinland, a leading international technical service provider proves our R&D strength and vindicates the development of the next-generation TOPCon technology,” added Hua.

In January 2022, the company announced that it plans to build a 10GW of high-efficiency TOPCon solar cell production base in the Chinese city of Leshan, while last year it started production of the first phase of a 60GW module factory in Hefei.

