Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

GCL-SI to start production at first phase of 60GW module factory in September

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

GCL-SI to start production at first phase of 60GW module factory in September

News

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

News

Software firm Clir Renewables raises US$22.4m to target Europe and North America

News

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

News

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

Confidence grows over double-digit solar industry growth in 2021

News

Daqo IPO plans edge forward as company forecasts 50% leap in sequential revenue

News

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The GCL Energy Center in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. Image: GCL-SI.

The first phase of GCL System Integration Technology’s (GCL-SI) 60GW module factory in Hefei, in China’s Anhui Province, is on track to start production this September.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ member last year revealed plans for the megacomplex, which will be focused on producing 210mm modules and is also capable of manufacturing 182mm modules to meet market demand.

Consisting of a total spend of US$2.5 billion, the factory is being built over four phases between 2020 and 2023, with GCL-SI recently announcing a US$122 million investment into Hefei GCL Integrated New Energy Technology Co to accelerate construction.

The megacomplex will include wafer, cell, module and all component manufacturing such as junction box, backsheets, glass, EVA and aluminium frames.

GCL-SI is also said to be making “steady progress” with a 2.5GW ‘shingled’ (cell) module assembly plant, which was originally planned to be built in Funing, Hebei Province, but is now being incorporated into the Hefei hub.

Elsewhere, the company is also building a 10GW solar cell manufacturing base in Leshan, Sichuan Province, with the first, 5GW phase expected to be completed by the end of 2021. The production facility will mainly manufacture cells such as PERC, TOPCon and heterojunction, with the base also featuring a research and development centre for heterojunction and perovskite-based laminate cells.

While there has been a recent surge in logistics costs and raw material prices, GCL-SI CEO Thomas Zhang said demand for the company’s products is still growing in Europe and the US.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
c-si manufacturing, china, gcl system integration technology, module manufacturing, pv modules

Read Next

Meyer Burger appoints ex-SolarWorld lead to support module supply ambitions

May 27, 2021
Module manufacturing firm Meyer Burger has appointed ex-SolarWorld executive Daniel Menzel as its new managing director.

Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

May 25, 2021
Solar wafer and cell manufacturers in China have hiked their prices once again this month after a jump in spot prices for polysilicon in the country, while earthquakes have also disrupted upstream production.

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

May 18, 2021
Indian authorities have launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of solar cells from China, Thailand and Vietnam following an application filed by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association.

3SUN set to reach 3GW of module capacity at Italian plant in 2023

May 13, 2021
The solar module manufacturing subsidiary of Italian utility Enel is aiming to scale up annual production capacity to 3GW in the second half of 2023, the company has confirmed.

Up to €7 billion investment could be needed to reach 20GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in Europe

May 11, 2021
Europe’s solar technology specialists may need up to €7 billion (US$8.51 billion) in capital investment in order to scale up domestic manufacturing to be globally competitive, according to a panel of industry leaders.

IEA upgrades renewables forecast as solar PV continues to break new records

May 11, 2021
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said it expects annual solar PV additions globally to surpass 160GW by 2022, affirming the technology’s position as the “new king” of global electricity markets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

News

Upcoming Events

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021