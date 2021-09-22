Solar Media
Generac launches new microinverter line

By Jules Scully
Americas

Shell launches Energy brand in Brazil, commits to US$570m in spending over next four years

News

China appeals WTO decision on US Section 201 tariffs

News

Demanding data: How software is revolutionising PV asset performance

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted completes 227MWac project, Candela Renewables gets approval for Ohio plant

News

New York governor calls for expansion of NY-Sun scheme to support at least 10GW of solar

News

Enpal raises €345m to fund the rollout of 15,000 solar projects

News

Indian rooftop solar up 517% on last year despite rising costs

News

Solar EPC provider Swinerton Renewable Energy acquired by private equity firm

News

FIMER’s PVS-350-TL string inverter and PVS-260/PVS-300 modular conversion platform cater for all utility-scale PV projects

The PWRmicros products will be available to order in early 2022. Image: Generac.

Generac Power Systems has bolstered its presence in the microinverter segment with the launch of a new product line that it says allows homeowners to take advantage of the full potential output of solar arrays.

Having acquired US-based microinverter and solar monitoring solutions provider Chilicon Power earlier this year, Generac has now unveiled its PWRmicros microinverter range, designed to simplify the installation process.

Alongside the single-module PWRmicro 1:1 microinverter, the range consists of the PWRmicro 2:1 dual-module microinverter that enables higher-powered solar modules, Generac said.

With the PWRmicro 2:1 controlling two modules at once, Generac touted the potential of the product to reduce install times. The range will be available to order and ship in early 2022.

“Generac is building a supermarket of solar technology, expanding our product line to give installers all the tools necessary to build the right system for their customers,” said Russ Minick, Generac chief marketing officer.

Generac, which also provides home battery energy storage systems, upgraded its 2021 revenue guidance in July following a second quarter that saw the company boosted by sales growth in the residential and commercial and industrial markets.

When the Q2 results were published, Generac said the addition of Chilicon Power microinverters were expected to contribute strongly to sales for the remainder of the year.

