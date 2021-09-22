Generac launches new microinverter line

The PWRmicros products will be available to order in early 2022. Image: Generac.

Generac Power Systems has bolstered its presence in the microinverter segment with the launch of a new product line that it says allows homeowners to take advantage of the full potential output of solar arrays.

Having acquired US-based microinverter and solar monitoring solutions provider Chilicon Power earlier this year, Generac has now unveiled its PWRmicros microinverter range, designed to simplify the installation process.

Alongside the single-module PWRmicro 1:1 microinverter, the range consists of the PWRmicro 2:1 dual-module microinverter that enables higher-powered solar modules, Generac said.

With the PWRmicro 2:1 controlling two modules at once, Generac touted the potential of the product to reduce install times. The range will be available to order and ship in early 2022.

“Generac is building a supermarket of solar technology, expanding our product line to give installers all the tools necessary to build the right system for their customers,” said Russ Minick, Generac chief marketing officer.

Generac, which also provides home battery energy storage systems, upgraded its 2021 revenue guidance in July following a second quarter that saw the company boosted by sales growth in the residential and commercial and industrial markets.

When the Q2 results were published, Generac said the addition of Chilicon Power microinverters were expected to contribute strongly to sales for the remainder of the year.