Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Germany deploying more PV systems facing east and west

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Germany deploying more PV systems facing east and west

News

Masdar awarded two solar projects in Uzbekistan totalling 440MW

News

South Carolina utilities settle new net metering policy

News

DSD raises US$85m to boost C&I solar pipeline

News

Maxeon secures 1GW bifacial module supply deal for Nevada solar-storage project

News

Mitsubishi and Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen projects

News

How Europe’s solar industry is making space for more capacity

News

Ford selects Sunrun as installation partner to make new F-150 Lightning backup power source

News

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

News

Canadian Solar prioritises profit over shipment volume to fend off cost surges

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: BSW-Solar/Twitter.

There has been an increase in the share of PV systems in Germany that have an eastern and western orientation, according to new findings from Fraunhofer ISE.

Through a study into registered PV installations in the country, the solar research institute found that between 2000 and 2019, the share of east-facing systems increased from 1% to 7%, west-facing projects rose from 3% to 9% and east-west orientations increased from 1% to 6%.

The percentage of systems that are not south facing has increased from 39% to 58% in the last 20 years, which can result in yield losses, the amount of which depends significantly on inclination angles.

According to Fraunhofer ISE, if a system has an optimal inclination angle, the yield loss can be 5 – 10%. However, yields can be up to 50% lower for systems that are orientated towards the north.

The research found that more PV plants in Germany are being installed with smaller tilt angles. Between 2000 and 2009, the annual share of PV systems with a tilt angle of less than 20 degrees averaged 10%; from 2010 to 2019, the percentage increased to an average of 19%.

Plants with tilt angles between 20 and 40 degrees accounted for an average share of 63% between 2000 and 2009, which fell to 54% between 2010 and 2019.

Fraunhofer ISE also revealed that about a quarter of newly installed plants in 2019 in Germany have no output limitation, while about 66% of plants are limited to a maximum grid feed-in of 70% of their output power.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
east-west, fraunhofer, fraunhofer ise, germany, rooftop solar

Read Next

Spain could deploy 3.5GW of additional self-consumption PV thanks to new grants

May 17, 2021
New Spanish government grants to support the deployment of self-consumption solar projects could result in 3.5GW of additional capacity, trade association UNEF has suggested.

Solar additions drive record low electricity prices in South Australia

April 28, 2021
South Australia saw record low daytime energy prices in the first three months of this year, driven by a sharp uptake in renewable power resources.

Germany’s planned solar auctions expansion ‘not sufficient’, trade bodies say

April 26, 2021
Germany’s renewable energy sector has said new government plans to more than triple the PV capacity included in next year’s auctions do not go far enough in supporting long-term solar deployment.

‘Unrealised potential’ for solar deployment at Australian airports

April 21, 2021
Australia’s airports have untapped potential to aid the country’s transition to renewable energy, according to a report from researchers at Melbourne’s RMIT University.

Fraunhofer ISE supporting 5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant in Spain

April 20, 2021
A new PV manufacturing start-up, Greenland, is collaborating with Fraunhofer ISE and Bosch Rexroth on a 5GW highly automated and integrated manufacturing facility in Spain.

Fraunhofer ISE sets new record efficiency for both-sides-contacted solar cell of 26%

April 16, 2021
The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy (ISE) has claimed a new record conversion efficiency for a both-sides contacted silicon solar cell of 26%.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon secures 1GW bifacial module supply deal for Nevada solar-storage project

News

Mitsubishi and Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen projects

News

How Europe’s solar industry is making space for more capacity

News

Ford selects Sunrun as installation partner to make new F-150 Lightning backup power source

News

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

News

Canadian Solar prioritises profit over shipment volume to fend off cost surges

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021