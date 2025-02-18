Subscribe To Premium
Germany passes 100GW of installed solar PV

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Germany passes 100GW of installed solar PV

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Legislative moves in Iowa and Missouri, New Mexico’s first project

A path to perovskite PV bankability

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

IEA: Solar PV made up 7% of electricity generation in 2024

Tesla and Zelestra sign PPA for 57MW of Spanish solar power

Meridian Energy lands consent for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

Obton's Ganzlin solar project in Germany.
Germany reached the milestone after installing more than 1.1GW of solar PV in January 2025. Image: Obton.

Germany has now installed more than 100GW of solar PV after adding 1.1GW in January 2025, according to monthly data from the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

Last year was a strong year for solar PV in Germany with the country installing over 16GW of solar PV.

January’s additions mark nearly two consecutive years of monthly PV additions of more than 1GW, as shown in the chart below. However, installations have reduced by 500MW year-over-year and are closer to the numbers registered in 2023 than the ones in 2024.

The south-eastern state of Bavaria installed the most solar PV in the first month of 2025 with 273.5MW. It is followed by North Rhine-Westphalia, in western Germany, with 156.6MW, while Baden-Württemberg closes the podium with 146.5MW of solar PV added in January 2025.

Cumulatively, these three states are also the ones with the most installed capacity as of the end of January, although with the second and third position switching. Bavaria has nearly 27GW of installed solar PV, while Baden-Württemberg follows with 12.6GW and North Rhine-Westphalia is third with 12.3GW.

These are also the only states with more than 10GW of solar PV installed, and represent half of the 100GW of installed PV at the end of January.

New legislations ahead of general election

Ahead of its general election this week, the German government recently passed several key energy policies. Amongst them is a new rule that will remove electricity peaks and negative pricing associated with excessive generation of solar power at certain times of the day.

Called the “solar peak” legislation, it will remove feed-in-tariff compensation during negative pricing.

Another policy that was recently passed will better integrate power peaks with the grid with the strengthening of PV systems, while being more cyber-secure.

Both changes aim to better handle negative pricings, which reached 457 hours in 2024, the majority coinciding with PV generation hours.

Read Next

Rooftop solar panels in Germany. Credit: Bundesverband Solarwirstchaft

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

February 17, 2025
Germany is poised to introduce new rules aimed at removing electricity peaks and negative pricing associated with surplus generation of solar power.
Zelestra and Shell celebrate signing a PPA.

Tesla and Zelestra sign PPA for 57MW of Spanish solar power

February 17, 2025
Zelestra has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to sell 57MW of solar capacity.
The project will consist of 250,000 solar PV modules. Image: Meridian Energy.

Meridian Energy lands consent for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

February 17, 2025
Meridian Energy, a New Zealand state-owned energy company, has secured planning consent for its 120MW Ruakākā Solar Farm in Tai Tokerau Northland.
Image: OX2.

Australia: NSW council backs module recycling mandate for OX2’s 135MW solar PV plant

February 14, 2025
Muswellbrook Shire Council in New South Wales, Australia, has backed a solar module recycling mandate for a 135MW solar PV plant being developed by Swedish solar developer OX2.
risen energy australia

Australia greenlights over 4.3GW of renewable energy generation investment in 2024

February 13, 2025
Australia’s Clean Energy Council said 2024 was the best year for renewable energy investment since 2018, with AU$9 billion committed.
VDE's Hail Risk Atlas shows the severity of hail risk across the contintental US. Image: VDE Americas

US solar ‘dramatically underprepared’ for hail threat – VDE Americas

February 12, 2025
Damaging hailstorms can occur frequently across states like Texas and Illinois which have become major utility-scale solar markets.

