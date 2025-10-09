Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Low prices, fierce competition in Germany’s latest solar-plus-storage auction

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Sungrow targets US$126 million in Hong Kong IPO

News

Low prices, fierce competition in Germany’s latest solar-plus-storage auction

News

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

News

Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

US solar module prices up following safe harbour deadline rush

News

Responses wanted: Solar & Storage Finance USA to explore sustained appetite for US renewable investments

News

How 35 years of solar evolution in Australia created the ‘world’s most sophisticated grid’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

News

Researchers claim efficiency and stability records for triple-junction perovskite solar cell

News

Trump policies to have ‘marginal’ impact on energy transition amid geopolitical disruptions—DNV

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Bundesnetzagentur (German Federal Network Agency) said the auction was more than four times oversubscribed. Image: Unsplash.

Germany has awarded contracts to 490MW of solar-plus-storage projects in its latest “innovation” auction for co-located renewables.

The Bundesnetzagentur (German Federal Network Agency) said the auction was more than four times oversubscribed, having received 163 bids for over 2,182MW of proposed capacity. The original auction offered contracts for 486MW of new capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The successful projects were awarded at prices ranging from 4.79 cents/kWh to 5.59 cents/kWh, with a volume-weighted average of 5.31 cents/kWh. Bavaria was awarded the most capacity of any state (11 projects with 122MW of combined capacity), followed by Schleswig-Holstein and Brandenburg with around 50MW each.

The average price was “considerably lower” than the previous innovation auction, which closed at 6.15 cents/kWh and was also around four times oversubscribed, the Bundesnetzagentur said.

The last three innovation auctions have seen substantial price drops; the October 2024 round settled at an average of 7.45 cents/kWh, which then fell to 6.15 cents in July and 5.31 cents in this most recent iteration.

The last auction, in July, also set a record as the first time bids exceeded 2GW in cumulative capacity, Bundesnetzagentur president Klaus Müller said at the time. That record was exceeded this time around.  

The falling prices, fierce competition and high demand speak to the economics of renewable energy in Germany. While the auction was issued for any co-located renewable energy or energy storage projects, all of the successful bids were for solar-plus-storage.

Solar-plus-storage projects have become increasingly cost-competitive in “major markets around the world”, said Brent Wanner, head of the World Energy Outlooks’ power sector unit at the International Energy Agency (IEA), at Solar Media’s Energy Storage Summit earlier this year.

However, Wanner said that markets need to adapt and be designed to accommodate more co-located assets.

The cost of solar equipment has been low for the last 18 months, and battery costs are following suit. The IEA’s Renewables 2025 report, published this week, said PV would account for around 80% of the huge global expansion in renewables forecast in the next five years, largely due to its low cost and ease of deployment.

This week, the German solar trade association Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft (BSW-Solar) called on the government to impose a legal target to reach 100GWh of energy storage capacity in Germany by 2030.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
auction and tender, Bundesnetzagentur, europe, germany, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Shipping containers on a boat.

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

October 9, 2025
The retroactive collection of duties on historical solar imports to the US has been temporarily paused pending the outcome of an appeal.
Image: Potentia Energy.

Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

October 8, 2025
The NSW Independent Planning Commission has granted planning approval for Potentia Energy's 500MW Tallawang solar-plus-storage project.
A TotalEnergies solar project in the US.

US solar module prices up following safe harbour deadline rush

October 8, 2025
US solar module prices jumped in Q3 2025 as developers scrambled to meet the 2 September 2025 safe harbour deadline for Investment Tax Credit (ITC) qualification, according to supply chain platform Anza.
Image: Smart Energy Council.
Premium

How 35 years of solar evolution in Australia created the ‘world’s most sophisticated grid’

October 8, 2025
PV Talk: Smart Energy Council's Nigel Morris reflects on how Australia has become a global testbed for distributed solar and storage innovation.
It will supply power to Egypt Aluminium, the country’s largest industrial electricity consumer. Image: Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Egypt.

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

October 8, 2025
Officials from Norway and Egypt have agreed provisional terms for the financing of the Dandara solar park in Egypt, which is being built and operated by Norwegian IPP Scatec.
The launch of the DNV Energy Transition Outlook 2025.
Premium

Trump policies to have ‘marginal’ impact on energy transition amid geopolitical disruptions—DNV

October 8, 2025
The global energy transition will only be 'marginally impacted' by uncertainties in US energy policy, according to Remi Eriksen, CEO of DNV.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

US solar module prices up following safe harbour deadline rush

News

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

News

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

News

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.