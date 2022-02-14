Solar Media
Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

Spanish solar companies pen strategic partnership to co-develop 300MW+ of solar PV in Italy

PJM advances efforts to clear renewables backlog with interconnection reform process

SOLEK forms deal with BlackRock to build up to 200MW of solar in Chile

CPUC approves plans to add 18.8GW of solar, 15GW of battery storage by 2032

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

Solariant Capital, Daiwa unit partner to develop US solar and storage pipeline

Silicon Ranch selects Black & Veatch to build 125MW project in Georgia

Scatec to build 532MW solar project in Brazil, brings regional pipeline to 2GW+

Germany’s new coalition is aiming for 80% renewable power by 2030. Image: BayWa r.e.

Germany is launching an initiative to support the construction of solar projects on agricultural land, in a move the economy ministry estimates could result in the deployment of 200GW of extra PV capacity.

A joint package announced by the ministers of agriculture, climate and environment will see agriPV plants promoted by Germany’s Renewable Energy Act (EEG), enabling land to be used for both power production and agriculture.

Moorland used for agriculture could be used to install solar projects under the EEG as long as the land is restored, while it will also be possible for agriPV projects to receive funding under the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Cem Özdemir, minister for agriculture, said the proposals represent a “win-win-win for climate, nature and agriculture”, adding: “Our three houses have set out to ensure an optimal exchange between the requirements of agriculture and energy production as well as the protection of nature.”

The plans form part of efforts from Germany’s new coalition government to generate at least 80% of its power from renewables in less than nine years, up from 45% in 2020, as it also targets 200GW of installed solar capacity by 2030.

German solar trade association the Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft (BSW), which recently warned that barriers will need to be “torn down” for the 200GW target to be met, welcomed the government’s agriPV proposals, but said it is also necessary to expand the currently “very restrictive” location framework for the construction of new solar parks.

“The proposals now being submitted by the federal ministries are a step in the right direction, but they fall short,” said BSW CEO Carsten Körnig, adding that a lack of solar park locations “will foreseeably become an investment barrier”.

A recently announced agriPV research project in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate is being used to explore how solar systems can protect plants and fruits from extreme weather. The project partners, renewables developer BayWa r.e. and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, are testing different PV module configurations to identify the impact on plant growth and crop yields.

According to trade association SolarPower Europe, new rules from the European Commission could encourage tenders specific to certain renewable applications, including agriPV.

agriculture, agriPV, bsw, germany, policy

