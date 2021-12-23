Solar Media
News

Technology-specific renewables auctions promoted in new EU rules

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Technology-specific renewables auctions promoted in new EU rules

News

The PV Review, Q3 2021: Trade disputes, M&A and a realisation of the climate reality

Editors' Blog, Features

US ROUND-UP: Enel Green Power completes maiden US hybrid project, Lightsource bp mobilises on PV duo

News

Mining company Ark Energy acquires Australian solar developer Epuron

News

Poland awards 870MW of solar capacity in latest renewables auctions

News

Lightsource bp strikes green hydrogen partnership with Portuguese gas utility Dourogás

News

Why BBB must be salvaged, with clean energy provisions prioritised

Editors' Blog, Features

TÜV Rheinland assessing potential for PV-powered railways

News

The PV Review, Q2 2021: Supply chain volatility bites, Biden flashes his climate credentials and asset performance concerns grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

News
The new rules encourage tenders for applications including floating PV, according to SolarPower Europe. Image: BayWa r.e.

The European Commission (EC) has unveiled new rules to facilitate EU countries’ investments in renewables and help them reach their clean energy targets.  

As part of the new Guidelines on State Aid for Climate, Environmental Protection and Energy (CEEAG), endorsed by the EC this week, EU member states will be able to hold technology-specific auctions and support any technology delivering carbon reductions, using tools such as contracts for difference.

Under the new rules, rooftop PV projects up to 1MW, as well as 100% renewable energy community or SME-owned projects up to 6MW, “will not be burdened by competitive bidding processes”, said Naomi Chevillard, senior policy advisor at trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE).

“The new state aid rules encourage tenders specific to certain renewable applications, such as agri-solar and floating solar.”

Due to be formally adopted in January 2022, the guidelines include adjustments to align state aid rules with the EC’s strategic priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the Fit for 55 package, which aims to reduce the EU’s net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

A new CEEAG section covers the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, facilitating the assessment of measures supporting the decarbonisation of different sectors of the economy, including through investments in renewables.

“We want member states to empower citizens, by including energy communities in their schemes, and allowing smaller projects to benefit from aid without a tender,” said EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said.

According to SPE policy director Claire Couet, the framework grants more flexibility to member states in designing their aid mechanism. “As more member states look to solar and storage to decrease exposure to volatile gas-driven electricity prices, hybrid solar tenders introduced in the new subsidy rules will enable the growth of these technologies,” she said.

The CEEAG also includes a new section on aid for the closure of coal, peat and oil shale plants to facilitate decarbonisation in the power sector.

agrivoltaics, auctions and tenders, contracts for difference, emissions, european commission, european green deal, european union, fit for 55, floating solar, policy, rooftop solar, solarpower europe

