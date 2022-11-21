Subscribe
Germany’s PNE eyes 8GW PV pipeline by 2027

By Will Norman
An operational solar plant in Germany. Image: Luxcara.

German renewables developer Pure New Energy (PNE) intends to scale up to an 8GW solar PV pipeline in the next five years.

As part of its ‘Scale Up 2.0’ scheme, the company is targeting a 20GW pipeline of renewable energy projects by 2027. In addition to 8GW of solar PV, the planned pipeline will include 10GW of onshore wind and a further 2GW of offshore wind.

The company also outlined plans to expand its own electricity generation portfolio of projects that it will operate itself after development. It intends to generate 1.5GW of its own electricity by 2027 from solar projects across Germany, France, Poland, Spain and Italy.

PNE said that it will invest approximately €1.6 billion (US$1.63 billion) in its own portfolio by 2027.

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNG said that the company is “getting closer to our vision of 100% energy supply through renewable energies. The complementary business segments will stabilise the earnings of the PNE Group, create synergies and thus offer high growth potential.”

As part of its expansions, PNE will also extend the services it offers to existing renewables projects, aiming to manage PV and wind projects totalling 3.5GW. It said that the focus will be on electricity trading, optimising projects, life cycle management and engineering services.

The company also specified expansions in other renewable energy technologies, including hybrid electrolyser projects and battery storage systems.

In a recent analysis by EY, Germany was ranked as the third most attractive market for renewable energy in the world. Fellow German developer RWE last week announced a scheme to share profits for installed renewables capacity with local authorities, to encourage renewables uptake in the country.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

21 March 2023
Large Scale Solar Summit is the meeting place for European solar developers, EPCs and IPPs. Designed to look into ground-mount PV, solar + storage, green hydrogen, floating solar and large scale commercial rooftop. With around 300 attendees expected, this is the place to exchange ideas and knowledge, expand your network and win new business.
Read Next

RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition

November 18, 2022
RWE, the German renewable energy developer, will offer profit returns to municipalities where one of their wind or solar farms is located as part of an expansion of the German Renewable Energies Act (EEG).

Juwi commissions solar-plus-storage project at Egyptian gold mine

November 18, 2022
German solar developer Juwi is in the final stages of commissioning a 36MW solar farm, accompanied by a 7.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS), at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt.

First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules

November 18, 2022
US solar manufacturer First Solar will supply Intersect Power with an additional 4.9GWdc of its thin-film PV modules. The transaction means that Intersect Power has ordered 7.3GWdc of First Solar technology this year.

Longroad breaks ground on 152MWdc Maine PV project featuring First Solar modules, Nextracker trackers

November 17, 2022
US renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has commenced construction on the 152MWdc Three Corners solar project in Maine. Upon completion, it is expected to be the largest solar PV project in the state.

SolarDuck to build floating solar plant at offshore wind site from RWE

November 16, 2022
Dutch-Norwegian floating solar company SolarDuck has been selected as the provider of offshore floating PV technology for a hybrid power plant in the Netherlands.

Fortescue to develop 10GW green hydrogen hub in Queensland

November 14, 2022
Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Windlab will collaborate to develop a 10GW green hydrogen project, powered by solar PV and wind energy, in North Queensland, the state government has announced.

