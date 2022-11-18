Subscribe
RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition

By Will Norman
Policy, Power Plants
Europe

RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition

Vietnam and Indonesia’s different G7 funding appetites foreshadow their solar futures

Editors' Blog, Features

Juwi commissions solar-plus-storage project at Egyptian gold mine

Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline

First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules

PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility

Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US

More than 240 solar companies urge Commerce to reject AD/CVD case

First Solar selects Alabama for 3.5GWdc module manufacturing factory

Longroad breaks ground on 152MWdc Maine PV project featuring First Solar modules, Nextracker trackers

A 196MW solar facility from RWE in the US state of Georgia. Image: RWE.

German utility RWE will offer profits to municipalities where one of its wind or solar farms is located as part of an expansion of the German Renewable Energies Act (EEG).

Commencing from 1 January 2023, the move will see German municipalities able to receive €0.002/kWh of energy produced by RWE installations within their boundaries. Until now, only municipalities in which wind power had been installed since January 2021 were able to benefit, but the amendment widens the scope to include any active renewable energy project.

“A clean and secure electricity supply needs the expansion of renewable energies. The prerequisites for this are areas for wind and solar plants as well as the acceptance of the local residents – also for existing projects,” said Katja Wünschel, CEO of onshore wind and solar at RWE Renewables Europe and Australia.

“If we give municipalities a financial share of the profits from renewable energy plants, everyone will benefit. The voluntary municipal levy can help to accelerate the energy transition.”

RWE said that the EEG is a good opportunity to increase solar and wind acceptance in local communities, and those with more powerful, modern plants will reap greater benefits. The scheme is voluntary, subject to subsections of the Renewable Energy Sources Act, 2023.

Earlier this year, RWE issued a huge €2 billion (US$2.07 billion) green bond to pursue solar and wind projects in Europe and other markets. Shortly before, in March, its CEO said that renewables deployment should be a top priority for policymakers in light of the war in Ukraine.

In May, the EU scaled up its REPowerEU scheme, and recently fast-tracked solar permitting and deployment with an emergency regulation.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
europe, germany, policy, pv power plants, rwe, solar pv, wind and solar

