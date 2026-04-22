Geronimo Power brings 270MW Texas solar plant online

US independent power producer (IPP) Geronimo Power has begun commercial operations at its 270MW Blevins solar plant in Falls County, Texas.
The plant, which includes a 360MWh battery energy storage system, operates within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market. It will supply power to Fujifilm and pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb under previously signed power purchase agreements (PPAs). Fujifilm has contracted approximately 46% of the project’s 270MW capacity, equivalent to 125MW, while Bristol Myers Squibb has contracted 145MW.
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“The Blevins project reflects Geronimo’s commitment to building energy infrastructure that delivers real value to communities,” said Gemma Smith, Vice President of Operations at Geronimo. “Working alongside partners such as Fujifilm and Bristol Myers Squibb, we’re delivering dependable power and meaningful economic investment while advancing our shared commitment to community-focused, responsibly built clean energy.”
The 2,300-acre solar project was completed in late 2025 and is expected to generate 300,000MWh annually. It supported around 400 construction jobs and will sustain three to four full-time roles during operations.
Geronimo Power was rebranded as National Grid Renewables following its acquisition by Canadian asset manager Brookfield last year. The company, originally the renewables development arm of National Grid, was acquired by Brookfield in February for approximately US$1.735 billion.
The developer has a total of 1.7GW of renewable energy projects either developed or in operation, spanning wind and solar. It recently brought a 117MW solar PV project online in Ohio, with the Dodson Creek project in Highland County connected to the PJM transmission network.