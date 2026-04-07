Geronimo Power starts operations at 117MW Ohio solar PV plant

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The site brings Geronimo Power’s Ohio solar capacity to a cumulative 675MW, according to Andy Cukurs, Geronimo’s COO. The company was previously known as National Grid Renewables, the US development arm of the UK grid operator, but rebranded when it was acquired by Canadian asset owner Brookfield.

The site deploys Series 7 modules from cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film manufacturer First Solar, which were produced at its facility in Perrysburg, Ohio. First Solar’s head of strategic accounts, Mounir El Asmar, said the deployment of locally made solar modules “underscores how genuinely American solar technology can drive economic growth while supporting the nation’s need for affordable energy.”

The project was built by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, Kiewit Power Constructors.

Geronimo Power has PV development operations across a number of Midwest states. In October, it began construction on two projects in Illinois and Michigan; the 150MW Bee Hollow and the 125MW Jackson County projects, respectively. It is also currently building a 250MW project in Wisconsin, and began operations at a 167.5MW Ohio project last June.

Last month, local politicians in Ohio rejected the construction of a 94MW solar PV project following complaints by locals. The site’s developer, Open Road Renewables, told PV Tech Premium that the rejection was potentially undermined by “anti-solar activists” and undermines Supreme Court precedents.