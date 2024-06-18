Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Global solar installed capacity up 87% to 447GW in 2023

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Markets & Finance, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Global solar installed capacity up 87% to 447GW in 2023

News

Germany installs over 5GW of new solar capacity in first four months of 2024, breaking record

News

Croatia launches 450MW solar PV auction

News

Pacific Partnerships granted green light for 700MW PV project in Australia

News

Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

News

TÜV Rheinland to launch module traceability testing service at Intersolar Europe 2024

News

‘The competition is getting fierce’: Hypontech on global competition in the PV sector

Features, Interviews

‘This rebranding is a crucial step’: Hopewind on products and perception in global markets

Features, Interviews

CAISO takes control of Arizona-California transmission link

News

Alight’s Finnish 100MW solar PV park secures grid connection

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
FTC Solar trackers in use
The US installed 32.4GW of solar capacity in 2023, leading the rest of the world except China. Image: FTC Solar.

Global solar installations increased by 87% year-on-year in 2023 as China continued to dominate growth, according to solar trade body SolarPower Europe (SPE).

In its Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2024-2028 report, SPW said a total of 447GW of new solar capacity was installed in 2023, up from 239GW in 2022, representing an 87% growth. Globally, the world’s total solar capacity increased to 1.6TW as of the end of 2023.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

There are several factors that contributed to the growth in 2023, including a significant increase in global solar PV manufacturing capacities that greatly improved the availability of solar modules following the supply chain issues experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the global energy crisis in 2022 continued to stimulate demand across various regions. In response to this, governments, individuals and businesses opted for solar power as a reliable and cost-effective solution to high energy prices, according to the report.

Many module orders from 2021 and 2022 materialised in 2023 thanks to the increased availability of products and installers at more affordable prices.

The additions in 2023 were equivalent to more than half of India’s annual electricity needs or more than Brazil’s entire consumption. In Europe, the annual installations exceeded even the total annual combined electricity consumption of Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Czechia, Austria, Portugal and Greece.

Solar PV also accounted for 78% of global renewables capacity (576GW) added last year, followed by wind (117GW), hydro (7GW), biomass (4GW) and other renewables (1GW).

Solar additions have seen increased importance in the last three years, with solar accounting for 56% and 66% of new additions in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SPE, commented: “How far solar can go will be determined by equitable global access to financing, and the political will to deliver flexible energy systems fit for the renewable reality.”

Growth drivers in 2023

The growth of solar varies considerably around the world. In 2023, 80% of new installations were concentrated in the top ten markets. China continued to dominate the installed capacity as it added 253GW to the grid, marking a 167% year-on-year growth and installing 57% of the world’s solar in 2023. China was followed by the US (32.4GW), Brazil (15.4GW), Germany (15GW) and India (12.5GW).

Spain was ranked sixth in the list as it added 8.9GW of solar capacity last year, while Japan installed 6.2GW of solar capacity. Italy (5.2GW), Australia (5.1GW) and the Netherlands (4.9GW) were ranked eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

However, there is an increasing number of countries meeting the SPE’s definition of “advanced solar markets,” countries that install at least 1GW of solar capacity annually. In 2023, the number of such countries grew to 31, up from 28 in 2022. The trade body cited the IEA World Energy Investment 2024 report, which noted that clean energy spending in emerging and developing economies only accounted for 15% of total clean energy investment worldwide.

To achieve the COP28 target of tripling renewables by 2030 with solar set to deliver half of this target, US$12 trillion will be required.

Looking ahead, substantial demand growth for solar PV systems in the coming years can be expected, driven by further cost improvements, product availability and the numerous benefits the technology provides. The global installed solar capacity is on track to exceed 2TW by this year.

SPE offered three scenarios regarding annual solar installations between 2024 and 2028. By 2024, the medium scenario forecasts a global growth rate of 22% to a market size of 544GW, approximately 100GW more than in 2023. The low scenario and high scenario for this year are 461GW and 647GW, respectively.

By 2028, SPE expects that the world will operate 668GW of solar capacity in the low scenario, while the medium and high scenarios would see 876GW and 1,122GW, respectively, in operation.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
china, europe, global market outlook, india, pv power plants, solar pv, solarpower europe, us, usa

Read Next

bsw solar

Germany installs over 5GW of new solar capacity in first four months of 2024, breaking record

June 18, 2024
Germany installed more than 5GW of new solar capacity in the first four months of this year, according to trade association BSW Solar.
Croatia launched a new tender with 450MW of allocated solar PV capacity

Croatia launches 450MW solar PV auction

June 18, 2024
Croatia has launched a new renewables auction with 450MW of solar PV capacity tendered.
A large-scale solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia. Image: RWE.

Pacific Partnerships granted green light for 700MW PV project in Australia

June 18, 2024
Pacific Partnerships has gained development rights for one of Australia’s largest solar PV projects, with 700MW of generation capacity.
TÜV Rheinland solar testing

TÜV Rheinland to launch module traceability testing service at Intersolar Europe 2024

June 17, 2024
German quality assurance and testing centre TÜV Rheinlandwill present a traceability testing service for modules at Intersolar Europe 2024.
hypontech
Sponsored

‘The competition is getting fierce’: Hypontech on global competition in the PV sector

June 17, 2024
At SNEC 2024 last week, PV Tech spoke to John Zhang, deputy general manager of inverter manufacturer and smart energy provider Hypontech.
hopewind
Sponsored

‘This rebranding is a crucial step’: Hopewind on products and perception in global markets

June 17, 2024
During SNEC 2024 event, PV Tech spoke with Hopewind's Sara Wang about its range of products at the event, and its latest rebranding efforts.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

News

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

News

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

News

Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

News

CAISO takes control of Arizona-California transmission link

News

‘A good opportunity to make our technology happen’: Leapting Technology on automation in PV

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024